One year ago: Polish President Andrzej Duda became the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since Russia invaded the country. He traveled to Kyiv to support Ukraine’s goal of becoming a candidate for European Union membership. Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention, America’s largest Protestant denomination, stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over almost two decades while seeking to protect their own reputations, according to a scathing 288-page investigative report. Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson departed from “Saturday Night Live,” leaving the sketch institution without arguably its two most famous names after its 47th season finale.