An Egyptian Army soldier stands guard inside a polling station as women wait to cast their votes in the country's presidential election on Wednesday, May 23, 2012 in the Zamalek neighborhood of Cairo, Egypt. Determined to end decades of authoritarian rule, millions of Egyptians waited patiently in long lines outside polling stations across the nation to freely chose their first president since the previous year's ouster of longtime ruler and close U.S. ally Hosni Mubarak.