Also On this date ...
In 1937: In a set of rulings, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the Social Security Act of 1935.
In 1941: The German battleship Bismarck sank the British battle cruiser HMS Hood in the North Atlantic, killing all but three of the 1,418 men on board.
In 1961: A group of Freedom Riders was arrested after arriving at a bus terminal in Jackson, Miss., charged with breaching the peace for entering white-designated areas. (They ended up serving 60 days in jail.)
In 1962: Astronaut Scott Carpenter became the second American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Aurora 7.
In 1974: American jazz composer and bandleader Duke Ellington, 75, died in New York.
In 1976: Britain and France opened trans-Atlantic Concorde supersonic transport service to Washington.
In 1980: Iran rejected a call by the World Court in The Hague to release the American hostages.
In 2006: “An Inconvenient Truth,” a documentary about former Vice President Al Gore’s campaign against global warming, went into limited release.
In 2011: Oprah Winfrey taped the final episode of her long-running talk show.