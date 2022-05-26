Today in History for May 26, 2022

In 2020: Minneapolis police issued a statement saying George Floyd had died after a “medical incident,” and that he had physically resisted officers and appeared to be in medical distress; minutes after the statement was released, bystander video was posted online. Protests over Floyd’s death began, with tense skirmishes developing between protesters and Minneapolis police. Four police officers who were involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired.
Ten years ago: Gruesome video posted online showed rows of dead Syrian children lying in a mosque in Houla, haunting images of what activists called one of the deadliest regime attacks yet in Syria’s 14-month-old uprising. International space station astronauts floated into the Dragon, a day after its heralded arrival as the world’s first commercial supply ship.
Five years ago: Two men were stabbed to death aboard a light-rail train in Portland, Oregon; police said the victims were trying to protect two women who were the target of a man’s anti-Muslim rant. (Jeremy Christian would be convicted of murder and sentenced to two life prison terms without the possibility of parole.) President Jimmy Carter’s national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski (ZBIG’-nyef breh-ZHIN’-skee), died in Falls Church, Virginia, at age 89. Hall of Fame pitcher and former U.S. senator Jim Bunning, 85, died in Fort Thomas, Kentucky.
One year ago: A gunman killed nine co-workers at a Northern California rail yard before taking his own life as sheriff’s deputies raced into the building. President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility that the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory. Amazon said it was buying the movie studio MGM for $8.45 billion, with hopes of filling its video streaming service with more viewing options. Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie “School of Rock,” was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street.