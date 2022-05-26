Today in History for May 26, 2022

A wrecker prepares to pull a van from a ditch near Castle Rock, Wash., May 26, 1980 after the vehicle slid off the road, which is covered with a mixture of volcanic ash from nearby Mount St. Helens and rain. Volcano erupted on Sunday sending a plume 40,000 feet into the air. Much of the area, including nearby Portland, was covered with the fine substance. (AP Photo/Doug Wilson)