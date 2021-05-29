Spectators walk through the personal belongings of victims littering the stands at Heysel Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, in this May 29, 1985 file photo. The Heysel disaster of May 29, 1985 led to the deaths of 39 supporters who were crushed or trampled after a retaining wall separating fans collapsed as Juventus supporters attempted to escape a contingent of Liverpool followers who had broken through a line of police during clashes between spectators before the match.