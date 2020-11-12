One year ago: The Supreme Court said a survivor of the Newtown, Connecticut school shooting and relatives of the victims could pursue their lawsuit against Remington Arms, the maker of the rifle that was used to kill 26 people. Disney’s new streaming service Disney Plus made its launch and suffered some technical difficulties in the early hours; Disney said consumer demand exceeded expectations. Venice saw its worst flooding in more than 50 years, with the water reaching 6.14 feet above average sea level; damage was estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Former President Jimmy Carter underwent surgery in Atlanta to relieve pressure on his brain from bleeding that was linked to recent falls.