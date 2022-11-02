Today in History for Nov. 2, 2022

President Ronald Reagan, followed by Coretta Scott King, shakes hands with those in attendance to witness the signing of the bill making Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday a national holiday, in the Rose Garden, Nov. 2, 1983. From left: King; Rep. Joseph Biden (D-Del.); Sen. Charles McC. Mathias (R-Md.); Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.); Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.); Pres. Reagan; and Rep. Katie Hall (D-Ind.)