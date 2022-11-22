Today in History for Nov. 22, 2022

A giant multi-motored 40-passenger land plane is being tested in England for trans-Atlantic mail service. The first of a fleet to be constructed for the Imperial Airways, which is being tested for a proposed air mail, express and passenger service between the United States and Great Britain. The plane, shown Nov. 22, 1930 has a speed of 100 miles and hour, and a cruising range of 3,000 miles. (AP Photo)