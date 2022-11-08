Today in History for Nov. 8, 2022

One year ago: A U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas to six more associates of former President Donald Trump who were involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged. A new mandate in the city of Los Angeles required people visiting shopping malls, theaters, gyms or nail salons to verify they were vaccinated against COVID-19. President Joe Biden welcomed the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to the White House; the Bucks were the first NBA champions to visit the White House in nearly five years.