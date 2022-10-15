Today in History for Oct. 15, 2022

These are not prehistoric monsters advancing upon the United Nations Secretariat building in New York in 1963. The scene was created when a barge, loaded with eight members of the dinosaur family, headed by a 70-foot brontosaurus, was floated around Manhattan island in New York, after a water journey from Hudson, N.Y., where they were 10 months in the making. The replicas will adorn an oil company’s exhibit at the New York World’s Fair.