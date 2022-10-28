Today in History for Oct. 28, 2022

One year ago: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company was rebranding itself as Meta, an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future. (The social network itself would still be called Facebook.) Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested at New York’s Citi Field, where a hip-hop music festival was taking place; he would be charged with participating in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of cocaine and other drugs into the New York area. (The rapper pleaded guilty to a conspiracy drug charge that carried a mandatory five-year prison sentence.) Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player of being sexually assaulted by another coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.