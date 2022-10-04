Today in History for Oct. 4, 2022

From left to right: Dominick Odierno, identified by police as the slayer of Joseph Mullins, an employee of a rival beer gang; Michael Basile; Pasquale Del Greco, being held as a material witness; Frank Giordano; and Vincent Coll, seen in New York on Oct. 4, 1931. The five are accused of spraying a street full of children with shotgun slugs last summer. (AP Photo)