<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Also On this date ...

Today in History for Sept. 1, 2022

TETON DAM

This view shows the Teton Dam in Newdale, eastern Idaho, on Sept. 1, 1976. The dam burst open and flooded lowland valleys to the west and south June 5, sending a 15-foot wall of water onto farmlands and communities as far south as Blackfoot, Idaho, 65 miles away. (AP Photo)

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

In 1897: The first section of Boston’s new subway system was opened.

In 1923: The Japanese cities of Tokyo and Yokohama were devastated by an earthquake that claimed some 140,000 lives.

In 1939: World War II began as Nazi Germany invaded Poland.

In 1942: U.S. District Court Judge Martin I. Welsh, ruling from Sacramento, California, on a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Fred Korematsu, upheld the wartime detention of Japanese-Americans as well as Japanese nationals.

In 1945: Americans received word of Japan’s formal surrender that ended World War II. (Because of the time difference, it was Sept. 2 in Tokyo Bay, where the ceremony took place.)

In 1969: A coup in Libya brought Moammar Gadhafi to power.

In 1985: A U.S.-French expedition located the wreckage of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean roughly 400 miles off Newfoundland.

In 2005: New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin issued a “desperate SOS” as his city descended into anarchy amid the flooding left by Hurricane Katrina.

In 2009: Vermont’s law allowing same-sex marriage went into effect.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all