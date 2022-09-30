Japanese students hurl flaming Molotov cocktails at police, from a barricaded area they have built at the site of a proposed new airport, 60 miles from Tokyo, Sept. 30, 1971. Fifty-two hundred leftist students and farmers opposed to the building of the airport fought pitched battles with police last month; three police men were killed, many injured. Numbers of radical students in Japan had been declining, but police said they still believed in the possibility of further dramatic action by remaining militants. (AP Photo/Toichi Sakakibara)