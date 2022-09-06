One year ago: Support programs for Americans still being hit hard financially by the pandemic expired, including one that provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers; the Biden administration’s $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit also ended. The Taliban said they had seized the last Afghan province that hadn’t been in their control after their blitz through the country in August. Actor Michael K. Williams, best known for his role on “The Wire,” was found dead in his New York apartment; he was 54. (A medical examiner found that Williams had died of acute drug intoxication.) A lawyer for actor Jean-Paul Belmondo confirmed that the actor, star of the French New Wave film “Breathless,” had died at 88.