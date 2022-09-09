Gary Savino, left, and Brian Sullivan, center, speak to Public School 90 Principal Andrew J. Gatto through a window grating in his office in New York, Sept. 9, 1985. They were among half the children of PS 90 in Queens, New York who were kept home from school on Monday in a boycott protesting a decision to let a second grader with AIDS attend one of the city's public schools. (AP Photo/Rick Maiman)