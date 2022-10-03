Walfrid T. Victoreen of 25 Taylor St. began last night his 31st year as an instructor at the Boys’ Club. He said today it was one of the great pleasures of his life and that he turned to it with as much enthusiasm as he experiences when he was originally assigned.
Following his routine of manual training in the schools, he goes home around 5 o’clock and is at the Club at 6:45. By 8:30 the instruction is over and by 9 all is done. The last half hour is devoted to “picking things up” and leaving the house in order. Mr. Victoreen teaches there four nights a week.
“It is amazing the talent one discovers and it is gratifying the interest the boys manifest in the work,” he said. “They wish to learn. They are ambitious. And when the course at the Club is over — that is not all. They carry on in after life. Many of the boys have shops of their own, in the basement at home and elsewhere.”
Mr. Victoreen was born in Sweden, educated in the public schools, and in the world-famed Sloyd School of his native land. (“Sloyd,” a word in extensive use in this country at one time, has for some reason lost its popularity. In Sweden it means “skill,” with a broader application and wider sense than we speak of carpentry.)
Upon coming to this country when he was 16 years of age, Mr. Victoreen continued his studies at Drexel Institute, Philadelphia, at the Sloyd Training School, Boston and at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. To cap the preparatory climax, he took a course under Walter Sargent in “Art and Its Relation to Manual Training.”
His public school teaching here was begun in the Municipal Building. The work grew until today it is recognized as one of the most important divisions of the city’s education system.
Mr. Victoreen is a welcome visitor in all the schools whether it be to help in the toy reclamation work in which Dawes, Redfield, Pomeroy and Tucker co-operate, or in starting newcomers or aiding advanced pupils on the way to usefulness in the employment of hand and brain.
“Creative art, applied art, brings its own happiness,” he says. “To conceive an idea, to see something fashioned and grown under your hand, to realize this is your own handiwork, suggest its own compensations.”