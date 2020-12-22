GREAT BARRINGTON — Mrs. Mary Townsend Taylor, who, if she lives until May 1, 1928, will be 87 years of age, is one of the best known breeders of Buff Orpington poultry in southern Berkshire. She resides in a very comfortable home near the Green River here, where William Cullen Bryant, the poet, frequently spent many happy hours when he resided in this town.
One of his most famous poems is entitled Green River. Mrs. Taylor comes from Revolutionary stock. She was born in Monterey, the daughter of Lemuel J. Townsend and Mary G. (Pratt) Townsend whose ancestors on both sides were of Revolutionary stock. In Mrs. Taylor’s home as one enters, can be seen the family coat of arms nicely framed. Her father was one of the prominent men of Monterey in his day, and owned the farm known as Townsend Manor, at present the Gould sanitarium. Following her marriage to the late John C. Taylor, she took up her residence in Great Barrington.
In the early 90’s, Mrs. Taylor engaged in the poultry business in a small way more as pastime than for profit. She gives her personal attention to her poultry. In talking with an Eagle reporter yesterday she told of her first experience in the raising of Buff Orpingtons. This breed was first introduced in Great Barrington by the late Dr. F. A. Pearson who lost his life when the Lusitania was sunk by a German torpedo boat.
Mrs. Taylor decided to breed from the best stock so she bought three eggs for which she paid $9 from Mr. Benton, an artist of Norwalk, who was also a poultry fancier.
From one of the eggs was hatched a cockerel that took first prize at a show in Holyoke. One of the judges of the Holyoke show advised Mrs. Taylor to exhibit the bird at the Madison Square show in New York telling her that it was one of the best specimens of that breed he had ever seen. She did so and was awarded first prize. Mr. Benton, from whom she bought the three eggs for $9, saw the cockerel in New York and was so pleased with the bird he paid her $100 for it, the highest price paid that year at the show at a sale.
At the Holyoke show she won all first prizes on her exhibit in the classes shown. Mrs. Taylor has won numerous prizes at other shows throughout the country. Only last week she won first prize at the Canaan, Conn., show on cock, hen, cockerel and pullet, and a special prize for the best hen in the show.