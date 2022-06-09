Hoosac boys lacrosse lose to Grafton; Locals compete in 2nd round of Mass Open

GRAFTON — No. 6 Grafton defeated No. 27 Hoosac Valley 16-2 in the Round of 32 in the MIAA Division III State Boys Lacrosse Tournament. The Hurricanes were undefeated coming into tournament play, but were unable to keep up with higher-seeded Grafton on the road. No further details were available at press deadline.
Hamilton-Wenham 18, Wahconah girls 10
SOUTH HAMILTON — Despite a close first half, the No. 27 Wahconah girls lacrosse team fell to No. 6 Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday, losing in the Round of 32 in the MIAA Division IV State Tournament.
“After getting off of a four-hour ride on a school bus, I wasn’t sure how much energy the girls were going to have,” admitted Wahconah head coach Kathy Budaj in an email. “Before the game we spoke about how far they have come and that they need to believe in themselves. Well, we came out and scored two quick goals. (Hamilton) responded and tied it up. (Hamilton) had some very skilled players who knew how to score.”
The Warriors were down 6-4 at halftime with plenty of time left and excitement on the sideline. The teams proceeded to trade goals, Wahconah led by Eva Eberwein and Claire Naef who scored three each. Ava Massaro had two goals and two assists, while Norah Esko had a pair of scores. But fatigue started to settle in.
“With about 10 minutes left, we scored to make it a one-goal game,” wrote Budaj. “Claire and Eva were finding each other. Hamilton called a timeout and we were starting to get tired. Hamilton came out strong and put in a couple to make it a three-goal game. Their goalie made two key plays to preserve their lead.”
Despite the loss, Budaj is proud of her team’s effort and the development they showed over this year.
“I am so proud of the effort they gave,” Budaj wrote. “Ava Massaro and Norah Esko had fantastic games, they have really turned a corner this year. Phalyn [Renderer] did a great job in net, stopping some amazing shots from the Hamilton players. The whole defense was solid against a very skilled and potent offense.”
———
Goals — W: Eberwein 3, Naef 3, Massaro 2, Esko 2.
Assists — W: Eberwein 2, Massaro 2.
Saves — W: Renderer 8, Williams 1.
Malden Catholic 22, Hoosac Valley girls 10
MALDEN — No. 30 Malden Catholic used a big second half to defeat No. 35 Hoosac Valley in the Preliminary Round of the MIAA Division III State Girls Lacrosse Tournament.
“We came out strong and played with them for the first 15 minutes, but had some defensive breakdowns after that,” wrote Hoosac Valley head coach Molly Meczywor in an email. “Jacinta Felix played well all game and was involved in almost every play. While a disappointing end to the season, we had an overall positive season and looking forward to our younger players returning as the future is bright. Senior captain Karyssa Charon was a pillar in this program and she will be missed.”
Charon scored a goal for the Hurricanes, while Emma Meczywor led the team with three goals and two assists. Jacinta Felix had two goals and an assist, while Ashlyn Lesure had two goals and three assists for Hoosac. Kennedy Whitely made nine saves in goal. Kaelen Beardlsey led Malden Catholic’s offense with seven goals, while Erynne McNulty had six.
———
Goals — HV: Meczywor 3, Lesure 2, Davis 2, Felix 2, Charon 1. MC: Beardlsey 7, McNulty 6, Plante 4, Blair 1, Crane 1, Sanzone 1, Dacey 1.
Assists — HV: Lesure 3, Meczywor 2, Felix 1. MC: Plante 1.
Saves — HV: Whitely 9. MC: LaBella 8.
Westfield 7, Pittsfield 5
WESTFIELD — Tied after four innings, the Westfield Starfires scored five runs in the sixth and held on from there to beat Pittsfield.
Jackson Hornung led Westfield with two RBI, a double and a home run. Alex Rosario earned the win, pitching six innings and allowing just two runs and five hits, while striking out three batters.
Taylor Gaspar and Robbie Burnett each had a double for the Suns, while Brennan Hyde had two RBI. Tim Cianciolo pitched well for the Suns, in five innings of work he allowed four hits and only two runs, both earned, while striking out four batters.
The Suns drop to 5-8.
———
Pittsfield 010 100 030 — 5 9 1
Westfield 101 005 00X — 7 9 1
Cianciolo (5), Dunham (2 1/3), Sherman (2/3) and Ryan; Rosario (6), Smith (2), Nichols (1) and Hornung. W — Rosario. L — Sherman. 2B — P: Gaspar 1, Burnett 1. W: Hornung 1, Johnson 1. 3B — W: Campanelli. HR — W: Hornung.