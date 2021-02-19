Monument Mountain’s Abby Dohoney guards Hoosac Valley’s Lauren Davis as she dribbles the ball down the court during the first game of a boys-girls doubleheader against Monument in Great Barrington Friday. The visiting Hurricanes outscored the Spartans 18-4 in the fourth quarter en route to a 64-44 win. For a complete roundup of the game, go to berkshireeagle.com/sports.