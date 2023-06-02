Hoosac Valley Class of 2023 Awards & Scholarships

Adams Community Bank Scholarship: Ryan Holland, Tia Kareh, Ava Kleiner, Alana Levesque, Katherine Martin, Kathryn Scholz
Adams Travel Basketball Alumni Scholarship: Michael Szabo
Adams Lions Club Scholarship: Chloe King, Samantha Loholdt, Logan Terrien
Irene & Tom Chalmers Memorial Scholarship: Ian Cappiello
Ruth Brenner Crawford Memorial Scholarship: Tia Kareh
Armenia C. Deguire Memorial Scholarship: Anelia Ziaja
The Flower Gallery Scholarship: Travis Deblois
Frank H. Graham Memorial Fund Scholarship: Owen Dubriuel, Kayleigh Richard
Maple Grove Civic Club Scholarship: Cole Hayes, Ava Kleiner
Ruth Memorial McBride Scholarship: Chloe King
James L. Rowley Memorial Scholarship: Abigail Ferris
Specialty Minerals Inc. Scholarship: Matthew Szabo
Jacob & Dora Wineberg Memorial Scholarship: Cole Hayes, Evan Scarpitto
Richard F. Boulger Memorial Scholarship: Owen Dubriuel, Trinity Shovelton
Bernard R. “Bucky” Bullett Memorial Scholarship: Ian Cappiello
June M. Cole Fund for Continuing Education Scholarship: Trinity Greer, Kayleigh Richard, Zack Sawyer
Francis E. & Ann M. Couture Memorial Scholarship: Anelia Ziaja
Wilfred “Pete” Deblois, Notre Dame Memorial Scholarship: Tia Kareh, Samantha Loholdt
Walter R. & Pearl Dynes Memorial Scholarship: Samantha Loholdt, Kathryn Scholz
Aline Desautels-Carey Scholarship: Alyson Civello
Sandra Fiedler-Allen Scholarship: Kathryn Scholz
Susan Martel Memorial Scholarship: Anelia Ziaja
Edward W. & May F. Martin Memorial Scholarship: Ian Cappiello, Jolynn Davis
Herb and Betty Randall Scholarship: Zack Sawyer
Edmund R. & Marjory St. John Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Mia Francesconi, Zoe Parrott
Frederick & Agnes Skrocki Memorial Scholarship: Alexis Malloy
Catherine Sutliff Memorial Scholarship: Travis Deblois, Ryan Holland, Madison Salas
Chester J. Zabek Memorial Scholarship: Ian Cappiello
William T. Adams Fund Scholarship: Haley Beliveau, Gabrielle Billetz, Ian Cappiello, Chloe King
Elsie C. & Robert T. Arnold Memorial Scholarships: Michael Prendergast
Mildred H. & John G. Arnold Memorial Scholarship: Kadan Burdick, Kayleigh Richard
Frank N. Costa Public Service Award: Trinity Greer
Mary M. Czubryt Memorial Scholarship: Taylor Reynolds
Marion T. Hellquist Memorial Scholarship: Megan Dubriel
Iacuessa - Jaworski Memorial Scholarship: Gabrielle Billetz
Daniel H. Petithory Memorial Scholarship: Cole Hayes, Alexis Malloy, Katherine Martin, Trinity Shovelton
James H. Urquhart Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Tia Kareh
Betty Von Mosch Memorial Scholarship: Katherine Martin
Henry Herbert Smythe Trust Fund Scholarship: Haley Beliveau, Alyson Civello, Jolynn Davis, Jamie Gero, Trinity Greer, Tia Kareh, Chloe King, Alexis Malloy, Zoe Parrott, Michael Prendergast, Briannah Rowett, Madison Salas, Zack Sawyer, Evan Scarpitto, Trinity Shovelton, Matthew Szabo, Michael Szabo, Logan Terrien, Anelia Ziaja
James Bigelow Memorial Scholarship: Gabrielle Billetz
Cheshire Garden Club Scholarship: Kathryn Scholz
Cheshire Grange Scholarship: Travis Deblois, Megan Dubriel
Cheshire Police Association Scholarship: Katherine Martin, Trinity Shovelton
Cheshire United Methodist Church Scholarship: Abigail Ferris
Margaret R. Degere Memorial Scholarship: Jolynn Davis, Ava Kleiner, Matthew Szabo, Michael Szabo
Theresa M. & William R. Fortini Sr. Memorial Scholarship: Jamie Gero, Briannah Rowett
Hoosac Valley High School Art Club Scholarship: Alyson Civello, Madison Salas
Hoosac Valley High School Class of 1977 Scholarship: Haley Beliveau, Owen Dubriel
Hoosac Valley High School Class of 1985 Scholarship: Samantha Loholdt
Walter and Velma Harrington Kruszyna Fund Scholarship: Kadan Burdick, Evan Scarpitto
Keith A. Levesque Memorial Scholarship: Travis Deblois
Hazel Tiedemann Charitable Trust Fund Scholarship: Jamie Gero, Cole Hayes, Alana Levesque
Adams-Cheshire Teachers Association Scholarship: Anelia Ziaja
Friends of AMHS Class of 1969 Scholarship: Zoe Parrott
Town of Adams Scholarship Fund: Tia Kareh, Chloe King, Samantha Loholdt
Adams Outdoorsmen for Youth Scholarship: Megan Dubreuil, Owen Dubreuil
American Legion Post 160, Adams, Scholarship: Evan Scarpitto
Better Business Bureau Barbara J. Sinnott Student of Integrity Scholarship: Tia Kareh
Liann Bordeau-Buck Memorial Scholarship: Chloe King
Friends of Michael J. Bresett Memorial Scholarships: Tia Kareh, Anelia Ziaja
Noah William Brown Memorial Scholarship: Ian Cappiello, Megan Dubreuil
Greylock Federal Credit Union Community Enrichment Scholarships: Owen Dubreuil
John J. Kowalczyk Memorial Award: Kadan Burdick
Eugene P. Melville Sr. & Jean D. Melville Scholarship: Tia Kareh, Chloe King
Pittsfield Adams Elks 272 Scholarship: Tia Kareh
Ernest H. and Mary F. Rosasco Memorial Scholarship: Gabrielle Billetz
Valedictorian Award: Kathryn Scholz
Salutatorian Award: Tia Kareh
Class Officers Awards: President Trinity Greer, Co-Vice Presidents Tia Kareh & Samantha Loholdt, Treasurer Ian Cappiello, Secretary Chloe King
Principal’s Award: Tia Kareh
Student Council Awards: Ian Cappiello, Tia Kareh, Chloe King, Samantha Loholdt, Anelia Ziaja
Susan B. Anthony Chapter of The National Honor Society: Haley Beliveau, Gabrielle Billetz, Ian Cappiello, Jolynn Davis, Megan Dubreuil, Owen Dubreuil, Mia Francesconi, Trinity Greer, Tia Kareh, Chloe King, Samantha Loholdt, Alexis Malloy, Michael Prendergast, Zack Sawyer, Kathryn Scholz, Matthew Szabo, Logan Terrien, Anelia Ziaja
Lt. William C. Urquhart Memorial Award Trophy: Gabrielle Billetz
Peter I. Zelazo Award: Gabrielle Billetz
HVHS Director’s Award for Band: Zack Sawyer
Varsity Awards for Band: Tia Kareh, Chloe King, Michael Prendergast, Zack Sawyer, Evan Scarpitto, Kathryn Scholz
Varsity Jazz Ensemble Awards: Chloe King, Michael Prendergast, Zack Sawyer, Evan Scarpitto
Noah William Brown School Spirit Award: Madison Salas
Thomas J. Oxton Memorial Award: Ryan Holland
Alfred W. Skrocki Scholastic Leadership Award: Tia Kareh
Joshua P. Snyder Heart and Soul Award: Michael Szabo
Massachusetts Superintendent’s Award: Kathryn Scholz
Military Recognition Award: U.S. Army - Donald Bradley
Project Lead the Way Scholar Awards: Jolynn Davis, Hannah Harding, Tia Kareh, Chloe King, Briannah Rowett, Kathryn Scholz
Hoosac Valley Presidential Academic Excellence Awards:
Art: Alyson Civello (3D Design); Zoe Parrott (Ceramics); Danielle Glasier & Tony Millard (Independent Art); Haley Beliveau (Introduction to Art)
ELA: Kathryn Scholz (AP Literature & Composition); Abigail Ferris (ELA 12); Alyson Civello (Honors ELA 12); Zack Sawyer & Anelia Ziaja (Intro to Theatre)
History: Anelia Ziaja (Adolescent Development); Zack Sawyer (AP U.S. History); Matthew Szabo (Honors U.S. History II); Violet Adelt, Owen Dubreuil & Danielle Glasier (History Through Film); Tony Millard (Intro to American Music); Gabrielle Billetz, Kadan Burdick & Trinity Greer (Psychology); Alyson Civello, Alexis Malloy (AP Psychology)
Math: Jolynn Davis (College Algebra); Michael Szabo (Probability & Statistics); Michael Prendergast (AP Statistics)
Music: Michael Prendergast (Band); Zack Sawyer (Jazz Band)
Science: Katherine Martin (Anatomy & Physiology); Kathryn Scholz (AP Biology); Jamie Gero (Chemistry); Tony Millard (Concepts of Chemistry); Briannah Rowett (Honors Chemistry); Trinity Shovelton (Honors Physics); Tia Kareh (Medical Interventions); Logan Baker (Principles of Biomedical Science)
World Language: Zack Sawyer (Spanish 3): Kathryn Scholz (Spanish 4)
Ivy Oration: Jolynn Davis
Class of 2023 Graduation Speaker: Tia Kareh