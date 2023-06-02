<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Hoosac Valley Awards & Scholarships

Hoosac Valley Class of 2023 Awards & Scholarships

Adams Community Bank Scholarship: Ryan Holland, Tia Kareh, Ava Kleiner, Alana Levesque, Katherine Martin, Kathryn Scholz

Adams Travel Basketball Alumni Scholarship: Michael Szabo

Adams Lions Club Scholarship: Chloe King, Samantha Loholdt, Logan Terrien

Irene & Tom Chalmers Memorial Scholarship: Ian Cappiello

Ruth Brenner Crawford Memorial Scholarship: Tia Kareh

Armenia C. Deguire Memorial Scholarship: Anelia Ziaja

The Flower Gallery Scholarship: Travis Deblois

Frank H. Graham Memorial Fund Scholarship: Owen Dubriuel, Kayleigh Richard

Maple Grove Civic Club Scholarship: Cole Hayes, Ava Kleiner

Ruth Memorial McBride Scholarship: Chloe King

James L. Rowley Memorial Scholarship: Abigail Ferris

Specialty Minerals Inc. Scholarship: Matthew Szabo

Jacob & Dora Wineberg Memorial Scholarship: Cole Hayes, Evan Scarpitto

Richard F. Boulger Memorial Scholarship: Owen Dubriuel, Trinity Shovelton

Bernard R. “Bucky” Bullett Memorial Scholarship: Ian Cappiello

June M. Cole Fund for Continuing Education Scholarship: Trinity Greer, Kayleigh Richard, Zack Sawyer

Francis E. & Ann M. Couture Memorial Scholarship: Anelia Ziaja

Wilfred “Pete” Deblois, Notre Dame Memorial Scholarship: Tia Kareh, Samantha Loholdt

Walter R. & Pearl Dynes Memorial Scholarship: Samantha Loholdt, Kathryn Scholz

Aline Desautels-Carey Scholarship: Alyson Civello

Sandra Fiedler-Allen Scholarship: Kathryn Scholz

Susan Martel Memorial Scholarship: Anelia Ziaja

Edward W. & May F. Martin Memorial Scholarship: Ian Cappiello, Jolynn Davis

Herb and Betty Randall Scholarship: Zack Sawyer

Edmund R. & Marjory St. John Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Mia Francesconi, Zoe Parrott

Frederick & Agnes Skrocki Memorial Scholarship: Alexis Malloy

Catherine Sutliff Memorial Scholarship: Travis Deblois, Ryan Holland, Madison Salas

Chester J. Zabek Memorial Scholarship: Ian Cappiello

William T. Adams Fund Scholarship: Haley Beliveau, Gabrielle Billetz, Ian Cappiello, Chloe King

Elsie C. & Robert T. Arnold Memorial Scholarships: Michael Prendergast

Mildred H. & John G. Arnold Memorial Scholarship: Kadan Burdick, Kayleigh Richard

Frank N. Costa Public Service Award: Trinity Greer

Mary M. Czubryt Memorial Scholarship: Taylor Reynolds

Marion T. Hellquist Memorial Scholarship: Megan Dubriel

Iacuessa - Jaworski Memorial Scholarship: Gabrielle Billetz

Daniel H. Petithory Memorial Scholarship: Cole Hayes, Alexis Malloy, Katherine Martin, Trinity Shovelton

James H. Urquhart Jr. Memorial Scholarship: Tia Kareh

Betty Von Mosch Memorial Scholarship: Katherine Martin

Henry Herbert Smythe Trust Fund Scholarship: Haley Beliveau, Alyson Civello, Jolynn Davis, Jamie Gero, Trinity Greer, Tia Kareh, Chloe King, Alexis Malloy, Zoe Parrott, Michael Prendergast, Briannah Rowett, Madison Salas, Zack Sawyer, Evan Scarpitto, Trinity Shovelton, Matthew Szabo, Michael Szabo, Logan Terrien, Anelia Ziaja

James Bigelow Memorial Scholarship: Gabrielle Billetz

Cheshire Garden Club Scholarship: Kathryn Scholz

Cheshire Grange Scholarship: Travis Deblois, Megan Dubriel

Cheshire Police Association Scholarship: Katherine Martin, Trinity Shovelton

Cheshire United Methodist Church Scholarship: Abigail Ferris

Margaret R. Degere Memorial Scholarship: Jolynn Davis, Ava Kleiner, Matthew Szabo, Michael Szabo

Theresa M. & William R. Fortini Sr. Memorial Scholarship: Jamie Gero, Briannah Rowett

Hoosac Valley High School Art Club Scholarship: Alyson Civello, Madison Salas

Hoosac Valley High School Class of 1977 Scholarship: Haley Beliveau, Owen Dubriel

Hoosac Valley High School Class of 1985 Scholarship: Samantha Loholdt

Walter and Velma Harrington Kruszyna Fund Scholarship: Kadan Burdick, Evan Scarpitto

Keith A. Levesque Memorial Scholarship: Travis Deblois

Hazel Tiedemann Charitable Trust Fund Scholarship: Jamie Gero, Cole Hayes, Alana Levesque

Adams-Cheshire Teachers Association Scholarship: Anelia Ziaja

Friends of AMHS Class of 1969 Scholarship: Zoe Parrott

Town of Adams Scholarship Fund: Tia Kareh, Chloe King, Samantha Loholdt

Adams Outdoorsmen for Youth Scholarship: Megan Dubreuil, Owen Dubreuil

American Legion Post 160, Adams, Scholarship: Evan Scarpitto

Better Business Bureau Barbara J. Sinnott Student of Integrity Scholarship: Tia Kareh

Liann Bordeau-Buck Memorial Scholarship: Chloe King

Friends of Michael J. Bresett Memorial Scholarships: Tia Kareh, Anelia Ziaja

Noah William Brown Memorial Scholarship: Ian Cappiello, Megan Dubreuil

Greylock Federal Credit Union Community Enrichment Scholarships: Owen Dubreuil

John J. Kowalczyk Memorial Award: Kadan Burdick

Eugene P. Melville Sr. & Jean D. Melville Scholarship: Tia Kareh, Chloe King

Pittsfield Adams Elks 272 Scholarship: Tia Kareh

Ernest H. and Mary F. Rosasco Memorial Scholarship: Gabrielle Billetz

Valedictorian Award: Kathryn Scholz

Salutatorian Award: Tia Kareh

Class Officers Awards: President Trinity Greer, Co-Vice Presidents Tia Kareh & Samantha Loholdt, Treasurer Ian Cappiello, Secretary Chloe King

Principal’s Award: Tia Kareh

Student Council Awards: Ian Cappiello, Tia Kareh, Chloe King, Samantha Loholdt, Anelia Ziaja

Susan B. Anthony Chapter of The National Honor Society: Haley Beliveau, Gabrielle Billetz, Ian Cappiello, Jolynn Davis, Megan Dubreuil, Owen Dubreuil, Mia Francesconi, Trinity Greer, Tia Kareh, Chloe King, Samantha Loholdt, Alexis Malloy, Michael Prendergast, Zack Sawyer, Kathryn Scholz, Matthew Szabo, Logan Terrien, Anelia Ziaja

Lt. William C. Urquhart Memorial Award Trophy: Gabrielle Billetz

Peter I. Zelazo Award: Gabrielle Billetz

HVHS Director’s Award for Band: Zack Sawyer

Varsity Awards for Band: Tia Kareh, Chloe King, Michael Prendergast, Zack Sawyer, Evan Scarpitto, Kathryn Scholz

Varsity Jazz Ensemble Awards: Chloe King, Michael Prendergast, Zack Sawyer, Evan Scarpitto

Noah William Brown School Spirit Award: Madison Salas

Thomas J. Oxton Memorial Award: Ryan Holland

Alfred W. Skrocki Scholastic Leadership Award: Tia Kareh

Joshua P. Snyder Heart and Soul Award: Michael Szabo

Massachusetts Superintendent’s Award: Kathryn Scholz

Military Recognition Award: U.S. Army - Donald Bradley

Project Lead the Way Scholar Awards: Jolynn Davis, Hannah Harding, Tia Kareh, Chloe King, Briannah Rowett, Kathryn Scholz

Hoosac Valley Presidential Academic Excellence Awards:

Art: Alyson Civello (3D Design); Zoe Parrott (Ceramics); Danielle Glasier & Tony Millard (Independent Art); Haley Beliveau (Introduction to Art)

ELA: Kathryn Scholz (AP Literature & Composition); Abigail Ferris (ELA 12); Alyson Civello (Honors ELA 12); Zack Sawyer & Anelia Ziaja (Intro to Theatre)

History: Anelia Ziaja (Adolescent Development); Zack Sawyer (AP U.S. History); Matthew Szabo (Honors U.S. History II); Violet Adelt, Owen Dubreuil & Danielle Glasier (History Through Film); Tony Millard (Intro to American Music); Gabrielle Billetz, Kadan Burdick & Trinity Greer (Psychology); Alyson Civello, Alexis Malloy (AP Psychology)

Math: Jolynn Davis (College Algebra); Michael Szabo (Probability & Statistics); Michael Prendergast (AP Statistics)

Music: Michael Prendergast (Band); Zack Sawyer (Jazz Band)

Science: Katherine Martin (Anatomy & Physiology); Kathryn Scholz (AP Biology); Jamie Gero (Chemistry); Tony Millard (Concepts of Chemistry); Briannah Rowett (Honors Chemistry); Trinity Shovelton (Honors Physics); Tia Kareh (Medical Interventions); Logan Baker (Principles of Biomedical Science)

World Language: Zack Sawyer (Spanish 3): Kathryn Scholz (Spanish 4)

Ivy Oration: Jolynn Davis

Class of 2023 Graduation Speaker: Tia Kareh

