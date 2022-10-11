PITTSFIELD — The Taconic volleyball team hit the magic 10-win mark Tuesday night.
The Thunder varsity improved to 10-3 with a 3-0 victory over Berkshire rival Mount Everett. The scores were 25-12, 25-14, 25-20. Ten wins is what automatically gets a team into the MIAA Tournament.
Nyashia Daniels, according to Taconic coach Lance Fyfe, had a big night at the net with nine kills. “Two of which were put straight down with authority, left-handed,” he wrote in an email.
Brenna McNeice had 15 aces, 12 digs and 13 assists, while Ruby Robertson had 11 digs. Natalia Dos Santos chipped in with five aces, two kills and six digs, while Jadyn Galliher had five kills, four digs and two aces.
The Thunder host Holyoke Wednesday.
Wahconah 3, Greenfield 0
GREENFIELD — The Wahconah volleyball team has a busy week with two matches in two days. The week started pretty well.
The Warriors were on the road at Greenfield, and came home with a three-set victory. The scores were 25-5, 25-10, 25-10.
“Wahconah serves kept Greenfield from gaining any rhythm,” Wahconah coach Dave Lussier wrote in an email.
Taylor Mason and McKenzie LaBier each had two aces for the Warriors. Mason added eight assists while LaBier had five kills and two blocks. Hannah Burrows added four kills for Wahconah.
Boys soccer
Easthampton 3, Mount Everett 2
EASTHAMPTON — Two second-half goals by Easthampton’s Mateo Navarro, who finished with a hat trick, was the difference as Mount Everett (0-10-2) dropped another tight decision on Monday.
It was the fourth time the Eagles had lost a match by one goal. The first time these teams played, the Eagles scored a 4-0 win back on Sept. 15.
Tyler Candelari gave the Eagles the lead in the eighth minute, but Navarro tied the contest in the 23rd minute.
Diego Cruz scored in the 58th minute for the Eagles, but they could not get the equalizer.
———
Mount Everett 1 1 — 2
Easthampton 1 2 — 3
First Half
ME — Tyler Candelari (Jordi Peck), 8th minute. E — Mateo Navarro, 23rd minute.
Second Half
E — Navarro, 46th minute. E — Navarro, 47th minute. ME — Diego Cruz. 58th minute.
Saves — ME: Michael Devoti 12.
Girls soccer
Longmeadow 4, Pittsfield 0
LONGMEADOW — Four different Longmeadow players scored goals as the Lancers (10-1-3) punched their ticket to the MIAA Division II tournament.
Pittsfield falls to 1-9-2.
St. Mary’s 9, Lee 0
LEE — The Wildcats had no answers for Emma Goudreau and the Saints on Tuesday.
Goudreau scored seven goals in the road win.
Lee was under siege all afternoon, and Bella Lovato made 30 saves.
———
St. Mary’s 6 3 — 9
Lee 0 0 — 0
High school golf
Hoosac 185, Lee 186
LEE — At Greenock Country Club, Hoosac Valley’s Ian Cappiello and Lee’s Joey Abderhalden shared medalist honors as the visiting Hurricanes got a one-stroke victory. Both Cappiello and Abderhalden shot 42.
The difference in the match came as Hoosac’s Frank Field shot a 45, the second-best score of all the golfers.
———
HOOSAC VALLEY (185)
Ian Capiello 42, Nick Pompi 57, Frank Field 45, Gabe Bishop- 51, Zach Mongeon 49, Coley Churlon 49.
LEE (186)
Joey Abderhalden 42, David Carlino 48, John Brighenti 48, Jacob Cooper- 53, Jack Boden 48, Nathan Terry- 55
Birdies — Cappiello No. 4 and 7; Mongeon, No. 4.