CHEHSIRE — Hoosac Valley's Carson Meczywor couldn't recall the last time Joey McGovern missed a 3-point shot and after Wednesday's game — the Golden Hawks are likely feeling the same way.
McGovern knocked down five treys, including a back-breaking 3 to give the Hurricanes a 24-point lead with time expiring in the third quarter, as Hoosac Valley took another step toward the early-season goal of lifting a Western Mass. trophy.
"Coming into the last game [a 73-37 win over Mount Everett in the quarterfinals] we were in Western Mass. mode," Meczywor said after leading the Hurricanes with a game-high 30 points on Wednesday. "We [focused on] one game to the next one and playing for a Western Mass. championship has been a goal all season."
Meczywor was Hoosac's moneymaker in the first quarter, scoring 11 of the team's 16 points. Frank Field scored inside before finding McGovern for his first trey, which broke a 9-9 tie with two minutes left in the quarter.
Meczywor scored Hoosac's final four points of the quarter, helping the home team to a 16-11 advantage at the first break. The Hoosac senior scored at least six points in every quarter and McGovern knocked down at least one trey in every quarter, including one off a Meczywor dime, which pushed the lead to 24-15 in the second.
"Joey has been great these past few games and I think he may be the best shooter I've ever seen," Meczywor said. "I don't know if I've ever seen him miss."
McGovern closed with 17 points, four assists and three rebounds. Field scored 11 points, led the team with 11 rebounds and added three assists. Shaun Kastner led the team with six assists.
The Hurricanes led 26-15 when Meczywor took a charge with three minutes in the second quarter, forcing Hopkins (15-5) into a timeout.
"[Taking a charge] helps us gain a lot of momentum on defense and it can translate into offense," he said.
Hoosac (14-6) marched into the half with a 36-16 advantage and the Golden Hawks came out of the half with some adjustments, cutting the lead with 16 points in the frame.
However, McGovern and Caleb Harrington soured any hopes at a comeback with back-to-back treys at the end of the quarter, which featured McGovern's buzzer-beater.
The Hurricanes led 56-32 after three quarters and Wednesday's victory was the fourth straight for Cheshire's student-athletes. Additionally, Hoosac will enter Saturday's championship game after winning seven of the last nine games.
Despite being the lower seed, the Hurricanes will have somewhat of an advantage with the title game being played at MCLA. The tip-off against No. 1 Baystate Academy is slated for 2 p.m.