Lunar Alignment to Mars
Is the spider working toward the symmetry and grace of her artistic home, or is she simply focused on catching her next meal? Regardless of intention, both aims are simultaneously achieved. An alignment of Mars to the Cancer moon of homemaking suggests there's much success to be found at the intersection of beauty and practicality.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Take a step back and remember why you wanted to do a thing in the first place. Much has happened since; your purpose has evolved to fit the circumstances. But that initial kernel of intention is still the heart of this venture.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Confident in your abilities and choices, you'll find it unnecessary to compare and contrast with what others are doing. The habit of minding your own business will benefit 20 different ways today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People will pick up on things that you're dwelling on, which is why you'll consciously steer yourself to dwell on the things that you'll be happy for them to know about you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Whether consciously or unconsciously, you keep placing yourself on the path of self-discovery. The respect and love you gather up is a natural byproduct you've earned along the way.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Egos are like those pot-bellied pigs sold as "miniature." Actually, those pigs can grow to any size, according to their feeding. Attention is the food of the ego. A small ego is the result of a restricted-attention diet.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). As much as you try to live in the moment, something keeps pulling you back. These memories are worth investigating. They hold the key to unlocking a fuller experience of the present.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Amusingly, attractions and aversions can sometimes be obvious to everyone around except the person in the thick of the spell. In such a case, the value of honest friends becomes apparent.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Every face has a default position, a latent pose that reveals the median mood of a person. You can't go wrong if by steering toward those with a pleasant resting face.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don't have to like all the same things to like the person, but there's magic in the common ground. Where your taste intersects with another person's is not only a confluence of aesthetics; it's a soul connection.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The volume with which people comfortably express themselves can vary widely between individuals. It's a thing to be aware of as you match and mirror your way into establishing trust and connection.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When loved ones want your assistance, your response is automatic. Today's situation warrants a contemplative pause. Consider that, sometimes, the very best way to help is by not helping.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Today's plot is a swirl of complexity. Before you reward the hero of the day, just make sure this person didn't actually cause the problem to begin with.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 15). Instead of waiting for the work that fits your skills and talents, you quite brilliantly fit your skills and talents to the work at hand, thus multiplying all factors. And the skills, talents and opportunities aren't the only things swelling because money and relationships also expand in this ever-burgeoning year of abundance. Libra and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 1, 33, 38 and 15.
COSMIC QUESTION: "I'm experiencing an interesting Uranus transit, and it's showing up as a rather chaotic force in my love life. Any advice?"
When Uranus affects your relationships by transit, you may need excitement and a change of pace for a period. This could put you at the whim of an erratic attraction. Are you going for new types? Is there an air of rebellion or even destructiveness about the relationship? Uranus is the James Dean, or Angelina Jolie, of the bunch. He has a chip on his shoulder; she is distinctly her own individual at all costs, catering to no one. The motto here is, "I only ever do as I please." Love on Uranus can be exciting and vexing. Like an electrical lightning storm, these attractions come on strong and wild but they can depart as quickly as they came, leaving you wondering what happened! Try to keep in mind that this is likely a temporary blip in the overall picture of your love life. Don't make decisions that will be difficult to undo. Steer clear of legalities. Above all, remember that authentic partnership has stability, growth and individual freedom for all.
CELEBRITY PROFILES: Legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker, Super Bowl ring collector and ESPN contributor Ray Lewis says, "With all the things I've been through, the number one thing I've learned is that we're supposed to help people through this world." Lewis was born under a well-rounded balance of astral influences including a hardworking Taurus sun and an adventurous, passionate Sagittarius moon.
