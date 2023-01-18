PITTSFIELD — In the mid-2000s, Hospice Care in The Berkshires proposed the construction of a "Hospice House" facility that would provide in-house 24-hour care to patients with terminal illnesses.
The plan, proposed at two different sites in Pittsfield, was officially abandoned in 2008. HospiceCare sold the second site, at 877 South St., back to its original owner in 2009.
One reason the plan was abandoned was the cost. Construction of the 20,000 square-foot, 12-bed facility was originally listed at $9 million, but jumped first to $10.8 million and then to $12 million before it fell through.
Reviving the concept has been discussed, "we've kicked that notion around," said Michele Clayborne, the executive director of HospiceCare in The Berkshires. "But it's not on the table right now."
But an alternative plan may be possible.
"While we're not looking to build a hospice house we have engaged consultants and looked at whether or not we could create separate and distinct inpatient hospice beds at one of our nursing homes," said Lisa Gaudet, the vice president of business development and marketing at Integritus Healthcare of Pittsfield, HospiceCare in The Berkshire's parent company. "It would be like having a wing that's devoted to hospice care.
Research has shown that Berkshire County doesn't have the population base that would warrant or support a hospice house facility, Gaudet said.
"But we have looked at in our strategy the potential to have 12 or so beds that would be devoted to hospice," she said.
"That is a future plan, not one that is current," Gaudet said. "But I would say that we haven't give up hope that there is a role for some type of in-patient type hospice, a dedicated hospice unit for people whom being at home is just not an option for them."