A fully rehabilitated single-family home at 21 Eleanor Road is available for sale by lottery to a first-time, income eligible homebuyer. Applications will be available Wednesday, Sept. 21, through the city’s Purchasing Department.
The property was acquired by the city through a lengthy tax title foreclosure and has been rehabilitated to new building code standards. The structure complies with the city's current energy codes.
The property has a total of 1,536 square feet of living space on a 0.29 acre lot. The residence has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and the first floor is handicapped accessible.
The appraised value of the rehabilitated property is $264,100 and it will be sold to an eligible homebuyer for $200,000.
Funding for this project was provided by the city’s Community Development Block Grant funds via the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The discount will provide the homeowner with immediate equity in the property and help applicants obtain conventional mortgage financing.
Families interested in purchasing this home must demonstrate to the Purchasing Department and the Department of Community Development an ability to secure a mortgage. Applicants will also have to demonstrate they meet the established income guidelines and that they will occupy the property as their primary residence.
The potential buyer will also have to complete a homebuyer counseling class before purchase.
Applications must be submitted by Nov. 21. The property will carry a deed restriction for a period of 20 years that will ensure the property remains both affordable and occupied by the eligible household.
To request an application in either English and Spanish, call 413-499-9470, email purchasing@cityofpittsfield.org, or visit Room 102 on the first floor of City Hall, 70 Allen St.
Information: Heni Harvender at 413-499-9367.