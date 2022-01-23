How long will the polar plunge persist? Some relief, maybe, next weekend

Had enough of the polar vortex that has held temperatures in the Berkshires well below normal on 14 of this month’s first 23 days?
Although there have been no records set on any specific date, the persistence of the arctic air intrusion has made this January the coldest since 1994, when the all-time low of minus 26 was set on Jan. 27, following three other record-breakers earlier that month.
There’s hope for a return to normal early next month, but the upcoming final week of January offers scant prospects of relief, though it won’t be quite as frigid as last week.
Wind chills will be formidable from Tuesday night into Thursday, as low as minus 15, with air temperatures hovering near or below zero before dawn on Thursday and Friday.
Light snow is forecast on Tuesday from a weak system, maybe an inch on average, except up to 2 inches in the northeast Berkshire hill towns of Savoy and Florida.
Something’s coming, maybe, for next weekend if a storm develops off the Maryland and Virginia coast, as computer models are suggesting.
“Still have lots of time to see if the signal for the potential storm becomes real and is better resolved as we get closer, or not,” according to meteorologist Neil Stuart’s Sunday morning analysis at the National Weather Service in Albany. But temperatures next Friday and Saturday should be close to seasonal averages, meaning around 30 for daytime highs.
The extended outlook from the government’s Climate Prediction Center indicates slightly below normal temperatures and slightly above normal snowfall for the final five days of the month.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
After a cool stretch in Florida and the Gulf Coast, showers and thunderstorms are expected early this week, with highs recovering into the 70s, before dropping back to the 60s under mostly sunny skies by next weekend.
Periods of light snow and another intrusion of arctic air will dominate the weather across the northern tier of states from the Plains to New England during the next few days.
From midweek onward, below-normal temperatures are likely in the East, while it will be milder than normal from the Plains to the Rockies and the West Coast.
Next weekend, a coastal storm may develop east of the mid-Atlantic states, tracking toward the Canadian Maritimes. This will bear watching for any potential impact on western New England.
Only light snow is in the extended forecast for the Plains and Great Lakes states. Late in the week, the Pacific Northwest should see light to moderate rainfall, with light snow extending into the northern Rockies.
CLIMATE UPDATE
Even though 2022 is off to an extremely cold start east of the Mississippi, new studies show how hot things have really become.
For example, meteorologist Scott Duncan, writing in the Washington Post, reported that our planet is spinning at its warmest on record — nearly 2 degrees higher than at the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, fueled by the past seven years of unprecedented worldwide heat.
"Last year, North America was at the epicenter of some of recorded history’s most intense weather and climate extremes, from tremendous heat to brutal cold and from exceptional drought to catastrophic inundation," Duncan stated.
As is now common knowledge, the most intense warmup is in the Arctic, three to four times faster than the worldwide average, accelerating ice melt and sea-level rise.
Greenland is ground zero, where unprecedented summer warmth caused rain to fall for the first time in recent recorded history on the ice-sheet summit of the world’s largest island. Even last month, the average temperature was 18 degrees above normal.
Summit Station, as it’s known, is perched 10,530 feet above sea level, and its coldest temperature on record is 88 degrees below zero. It has only topped the freezing mark four times, with 36 as the record high reached twice in July 2012 and 2017. At midday Sunday, it was a more typical minus 42.
As scientists have pointed out for years, climate change leads to cold extremes as well — last February, the polar vortex yielded record cold and a winter storm deep in the heart of Texas.
Last month was the warmest December on record in the U.S., while western Canada shivered in extreme cold.
Here in the Berkshires, we can look forward to a “February thaw,” according to the government’s Climate Prediction Center, with temperatures above normal in our region and most of the nation east of the Rockies, including Florida and Texas.