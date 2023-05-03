DALTON — There's a date coming up in the not too distance future that business owners should be aware of.
After Dec. 31, 2025, the surviving children of business owners could be on the hook for thousands, even millions, of dollars in taxes. If your kids don’t have that cash, they might have to liquidate your company at fire-sale prices to cover those costs. But there is a way for you to save your heirs this trouble and increase the chances of your business living beyond you.
Estates are exempt from the estate tax (aka the “death tax”) up to a certain amount. For 2023, the federal estate tax exemption is at a record high of $12.92 million for individuals. Estates under that amount don’t have to pay any death tax. However, that exemption threshold is scheduled to be cut in half when the changes made by the Tax Cut and Jobs Act sunset. In 2026, the new federal exemption will be about $6 million per individual, or $5.49 million, adjusted for inflation. This won’t impact surviving spouses, who have an unlimited marital deduction. But children have no such benefit.
A company with a dozen employees has the potential to be worth more than the $6 million exemption limit by 2026. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, about 80 percent of small businesses have no W-2 employees. Those companies have little value. However, 16 percent, or 5,312,000, companies have 1 to 19 employees. An additional 650,003 have between 20 and 499 employees.
Unfortunately, even if your company is valuable today, that value may not last; only about one-third of companies make it through the end of the second generation. And the odds decrease in each generation after that.
One way business owners like you can increase the chance that your company will exist beyond you is to shield your children from having to sell it to cover the death tax.
The Internal Revenue Service has helped business owners and other high-net-worth households save their families from those taxes by improving upon a 12-year-old strategy called “portability.” This approach, the Deceased Spousal Unused Exclusion or DSUE, allows the surviving spouse to use the unused portion of the deceased partner’s exemption.
When a spouse dies, you must file Form 1040 for a final tax return. A Form 1041 would also have to be filed for any income earned by the estate in the year of the death. If the estate size exceeds the exemption amount ($12.92 million in 2023; $6 million in 2026), you must file Form 706 for estate taxes. If your estate and lifetime gift amounts are below the exemption amount, you do not have to file Form 706. However, there are reasons to file Form 706 if you are below the estate planning threshold.
Portability isn’t given; it must be elected by a timely filing of Form 706 after the first spouse dies. This form is documentation of the fair market value of the estate at the time of death.
Form 706 is a lengthy and complicated form that reports any asset the decedent had control of over their lifetime. That would include business interests, real estate, life insurance proceeds, and that person’s portion of jointly held assets like investment and savings. It also includes assets held in a revocable trust because it’s deemed to have enough control if it’s revocable. Anything going to the decedent’s spouse or a charity does not use up any part of the exemption. Some expenses can be deducted from fair market value. Those expenses include funeral costs or any assets transferred to a spouse or charity via IRA beneficiary. Also, the professional fees to wrap up the decedent’s final affairs can be used to reduce the estate’s final value.
Assigning portability is the difference between using up the exclusion at the time of death and passing it on. Because of the unlimited marital deduction, the surviving spouse will not have to pay any estate taxes whether they elect portability or not. But wouldn’t it be better to also avoid taxes later? Whether you file or not, the surviving spouse will receive a step-up on basis. Portability allows for a second step-up on basis when the surviving spouse dies. In that instance, the heirs will recognize a cost basis equal to the fair market value at the date of the second death. For example, suppose the parents’ house was bought years ago at $200,000 and was worth $1 million at the time of the second parent’s death. The inheritors can sell it for $1 million and pay zero taxes instead of being subjected to an $800,000 capital gains tax.
That’s helpful, but the real value is avoiding the 40 percent estate tax rate. Let’s assume John and his wife, Sally, had an equal split of a $6 million estate when she passed away in 2023, so they would $3 million each. This means that Sally’s estate was not subject to estate taxes because it was below the 2023 federal exemption limit of $12.92 million, so she wouldn’t have had to file an IRS Form 706.
Suppose John did not file Form 706 when Sally passed, and he died in 2026. Assume the fair market value of his estate increased to $8 million. At that point, the federal exemption would have dropped to $6 million; his estate would be subject to estate taxes on the amount above the exemption limit of $6 million. In other words, $2 million ($8 million fair market value minus $6 million exemption equal $2 million) of John’s estate would be subject to estate taxes.
John’s estate would owe $800,000 ($2 million times 40 percent is $800,000). That’s $800,000 that the kids, the inheritors, would have to come up with.
However, by filing an IRS Form 706 and claiming Sally’s unused estate tax exemption, John’s estate could have added her exemptions to his own, increasing it to $9 million (her leftover $3 million plus his $6 million).
In this scenario, John’s estate would not owe any estate taxes because his estate value of $8 million falls within the exemption limit of $9 million. By utilizing Sally’s unused exemption amount, John saved his kids from having to come up with $800,000 of cash to pay estate taxes. If John had not elected portability, the kids could have been forced to sell the business at a discount to be able to pay those taxes.
I’ve overly simplified a sophisticated tax avoidance strategy which, by definition, means there are technical omissions, generalities, and a lack of consideration of various if/then scenarios. The DSUE is a complex tool that can save your heirs millions of dollars and help your company survive beyond you. But it’s not a do-it-yourself matter; consult your financial advisor about transferring your business interest to your surviving spouse using the unlimited marital deduction and electing portability from the DSUE.