Some of the many Holiday Walk Activities on Saturday:
10:30 a.m. – noon Holiday Card Printmaking for kids at the Milne Public Library.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Recycled T-Shirt Wreath Making & Holiday Sale at the ABC Clothing Sale Pop-Up.
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Gingerbread House Exhibition on view through the Purple Pub Annex windows. Vote for your favorite at The Smoothie Spot.
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Winter Celebration for family art activities at Williams College Museum of Art. Music and refreshments served 2-5 p.m.
2 – 4 p.m. Live Music on the Post Office Steps featuring:
• Aristocrows perform 2 – 2:20 p.m.
• Ephoria performs 2:20 – 2:40 p.m.
• The Springstreets perform 2:40 – 3 p.m.
• Ephlats perform 3:20 – 3:40 p.m. (after the Reindog Parade)
• GQ (Good Question) performs 3:40 – 4 p.m.
3 p.m. Reindog Parade with Santa & Mrs. Claus. Dog line-up and judging at 2:30 p.m. on Chapin Lawn followed by the holiday parade down Spring Street.
5pm Tree Lighting & Caroling at The Williams Inn lawn.