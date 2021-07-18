LOUDON, N.H. — With darkness closing in, Aric Almirola sprung to life late Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and pulled off the surprise victory, the first one of the year for Stewart-Haas Racing.
“There is no doubt we have struggled,” Almirola said. “But guess what? We’re going playoff racing.”
The victory was a needed boost for Ford and played havoc with the playoff field with only four races left before the 16-driver field is set. The race was delayed nearly two hours by rain and NASCAR called it early due to darkness, leaving it eight laps shy of its scheduled conclusion.
New Hampshire was scheduled for 301 laps and 318.46 miles.
Almirola, who entered 27th in the points standings, raced to his third career Cup victory and first since 2018 and was the first driver out of the SHR pack that includes Kevin Harvick, Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe to take the checkered flag. Almirola had only two top 10s this season.
“There have been so many people that have supported us through the crappiest year ever,” Almirola said. “Man, this feels so good for them.”
He broke up the Team Penske party — Brad Keselowksi and Ryan Blaney had a fun back-and-forth for the lead at one point — and Christopher Bell could not catch him.
Bell won the Xfinty Series race Saturday and was second. Keselowski, Joey Logano and Blaney made it a 3-4-5 finish for Team Penske.
Almirola rested his head on the car in almost stunned disbelief that he clinched his playoff spot.
“I love this race track,” he said. “I had this race won a couple of years ago and I lost it. We’ve been through so much and I just stood the test.”
Almirola snapped a 98-race winless streak and added New Hampshire to a rain-shortened win at Daytona in 2014 and Talladega in 2018 for his third win in 374 career races.
Ford drivers took five of the top six spots.
NASCAR started the race under wet conditions and that decision turned into a disaster when Kyle Busch, the polesitter, spun on the slick track and wrecked only six laps into the race. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin also spun and the red flag was waved to stop the race. Truex and Hamlin returned to race. Busch’s race in the No. 18 Toyota was over and he bit his tongue on NASCAR’s call to start the race.
“It never should have gone green to begin with, but then it kept getting worse and worse lap over lap,” Busch said. “We’ve been talking about it for two laps that it was raining. There’s no sense in saying what I want to say, it doesn’t do you any good.”
Hamlin said, “this is just a bad look.”
NASCAR executive vice president Steve O’Donnell said on NBC Sports races have started in the mist but the track “got slick in a hurry.”
Bou stays hot, Revs down Atlanta
ATLANTA — Gustavo Bou scored his seventh goal of the season and the New England Revolution beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Saturday night.
New England (8-3-3), the Eastern Conference’s points leader with 27, snapped a three-game winless streak. The Revolution, who had conceded at least two goals in each of their last five games, had their first shutout since May 29, a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati.
Adam Buksa slid near the penalty spot to win control of a ball by Wilfrid Kaptoum, got up an and tapped it to Bou for rolling finish to give the Revolution a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.
Brad Knighton had five saves, including an acrobatic stop in the 14th minute, for New England. The 36-year-old — starting in place of Matt Turner, who is with the U.S. national team for the CONCACAF Gold Cup — had his first shutout since 2018.
Atlanta (2-4-7) is winless in its last eight games, dating to a 1-0 victory over Montreal on May 15.
Bou has scored a goal in six of the last seven games.
USMNT wins Group B at Gold Cup
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Shaq Moore scored 20 seconds in and the United States beat Canada 1-0 Sunday to win Group B at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Moore’s goal was the fastest since U.S. records began in 1990. Clint Dempsey scored 30 seconds in against Ghana in the Americans’ 2014 World Cup opener.
Both nations already were assured of advancing. The U.S. finished atop its first-round group with a 3-0 record and will play its quarterfinal on July 25 at Arlington, Texas, against Costa Rica or Jamaica, both 2-0 going into their match Tuesday at Orlando, Florida. Canada finished the first round 2-1 and also will play Costa Rica or Jamaica.
The U.S. ended Canada’s team record eight-game winning streak. The U.S. is unbeaten against Canada in 20 home matches since 1957 and extended its winning streak against CONCACAF opponents to 13.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter is using a mostly junior varsity roster for the Gold Cup. Top players such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Zack Steffen will be on hand in when the U.S. hosts Canada in a World Cup qualifier on Sept. 5 at Nashville, Tennessee.
Gauff tests positive, pulls out of Tokyo
U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.
“I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Gauff tweeted on Sunday.
The 17-year-old lost to Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court in the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this month. It was the second time she had lost at that stage after her breakthrough run at the All England Club in 2019..
Gauff is No. 25 in the WTA rankings.