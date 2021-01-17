LAS VEGAS — Even with an error at the beginning of his free skate, Nathan Chen was unbeatable Sunday, winning his fifth straight U.S. Figure Skating Championship.
Not since Dick Button won each title from 1946-52 has any American man had such a streak of success. Throw in two world championships and being unbeaten since not medaling at the 2018 Olympics, and Chen already has a resume for the ages.
At age 21.
Chen pretty much ignored the rough beginning of his free skate, when he put his hands down and stepped out of a quad lutz. He hit four more quads, three in combination, and a triple axel deep into his program. There was a fluidity to his choreography and spins, and his 322.28 points were unmatchable by anybody in the field.
His main challengers couldn’t stand up throughout their free skates, and Vincent Chou’s 291.38 total wasn’t in the same stratosphere as Chen. Chou popped a quad flip and fell on a quad lutz, but the 2018 Olympian still held on to second place.
Jason Brown stayed in third place at 276.92 points.
Other winners at nationals, which could be the last significant competition of the season should worlds in March at Stockholm be canceled for the second straight year, were: Bradie Tennell with her second women’s title; Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue for their third ice dance championship; and Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in pairs.
Knierim had won two titles with husband Chris, who retired before this season, and Frazier had earned on with previous partner Haven Denney.
Tennell wins 2nd national title
LAS VEGAS — Bradie Tennell is back on top of American figure skating.
The 22-year-old Olympian, who had finished second and third at the past two national championships, followed her rollicking short program with a rock-solid free skate Friday night at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Tennell hit all seven of her triple jumps to finish with 232.61 points, well clear of her closest rivals Amber Glenn and Karen Chen.
“I don’t even know where to start. I’m just so happy,” said Tennell, who has dealt with injuries and inconsistency since helping the U.S. win team bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympics. “That skate was everything I wanted to put out there. I was so happy and so grateful for everybody that helped me get here.”
Glenn finished with 215.33 points to edge 2017 champion Karen Chen by 0.35 points for the silver medal, while two-time and defending champion Alysa Liu struggled late in her program and finished in fourth.
Earlier in the day, Madison Chock and Evan Bates set a world record in the rhythm dance, scoring 90.10 points to edge Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue by less than a point in their first competition in nearly a year.
American Humphries wins Monobob debut
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — History for Kaillie Humphries. History for Francesco Friedrich.
For a pair of bobsledders who have dominated their eras, Saturday’s victories will stand out. Humphries won her debut race in the Women’s Monobob World Series, while Friedrich won the 47th World Cup gold medal of his career to break a tie with fellow German Sandra Kiriasis for the most by any bobsled pilot.
Monobob — one woman in the sled — will be offered at the Olympics for the first time at the Beijing Games next year. Humphries, who now races for the U.S., won two golds and a bronze in women’s bobsledding while competing for Canada at the last three Olympics. She’ll be a medal favorite in that discipline in Beijing, but her win Saturday announces her as a top monobob contender as well.
ValleyCats suing MLB, Houston Astros
TROY, N.Y. — Left in the lurch by minor league contraction, the Tri-City ValleyCats have filed a lawsuit against Major League Baseball and the Houston Astros.
The suit, filed Thursday in New York State Supreme Court, seeks more than $15 million, ValleyCats chairman Doug Gladstone told the Albany Times-Union. The move comes in response to MLB’s decision to drop 42 minor league affiliates.
The ValleyCats played in the now-defunct New York-Penn League, operating as a short-season affiliate of the Astros for 18 seasons.
Gladstone told the Times-Union the loss of the affiliation greatly affected the value of the franchise, which was moved from Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Troy in 2002 by Gladstone’s late father. It had previously been located in Little Falls, New York.
The ValleyCats won three New York-Penn League championships and drew more than 4,000 fans per game for 11 straight seasons — from 2008-18.
In their most recent season, Tri-City had the third-highest attendance in the 14-team league, averaging more than 3,869. The only two teams that were higher, Brooklyn and Hudson Valley, survived with moves to a new league.
The team is joining the independent Frontier League and will continue to play its home games at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.
Bassino sweeps weekend GS; Shiffrin 6th
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — Marta Bassino won her second World Cup giant slalom in two days Sunday after first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin dropped to sixth.
— The Associated Press
The Italian skier has won four of the five races in the discipline this season, with Shiffrin winning the only other event, in Courchevel in December.
“It’s so amazing, I am so emotional. It’s like a dream, I can’t believe it,” Bassino said while fighting back tears in a TV interview.
The result saw Bassino closing in on a 13-year-old record: No Italian skier won more than four giant slaloms in a single season since Denise Karbon won a record five events in the 2007-08 campaign.
Bassino trailed Shiffrin by three-tenths of a second after the American’s near-perfect opening run, but the Italian posted the fastest time in the final.
The last racer on course, Shiffrin was still in the lead at the first split time. However, the Olympic GS champion was late on a turn after the first steep part, lost speed and never regained her rhythm.
Shiffrin finished 1.27 back in sixth, equaling her result in Saturday’s race.