HOUSTON — Carlos Ortiz held off Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama by closing with a 5-under 65 to win the Houston Open on Sunday, becoming the first Mexican to win on the PGA Tour in 42 years.
He earned every bit of it, caught in a tight battle on the back nine with the world’s No. 1 player and Japan’s biggest star. Ortiz delivered the winner with a 6-iron to 8 feet on the par-5 16th. He had to settle for a two-putt birdie, and it held up when Johnson and Matsuyama narrowly missed birdie chances coming in.
Ortiz finished in style. Needing two putts to win, the 29-year-old holed a 20-foot birdie putt for a two-shot victory.
Ortiz held back tears as he waited for his playing partners to putt. The victory sends him to the Masters next April. He was there a year ago to watch his brother, Alvaro, who qualified by winning the Latin American Amateur.
It was the loudest cheer for a winner since March. The Houston Open was the first domestic PGA Tour event that allowed spectators, with 2,000 tickets sold daily. They were treated to a good show.
Philly gets Shield; Revs to play-in game
CHESTER, Pa. — Sergio Santos and Cory Burke both scored and Philadelphia captured its first-ever Supporters’ Shield with a 2-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Sunday.
The Union had a chance to secure the trophy last weekend, but a 2-1 loss to the Columbus Crew put the celebration on hold. Philadelphia was in a tie Toronto FC for the prize heading into Sunday’s Decision Day.
But Toronto fell 2-1 to the Red Bulls, and Philadelphia (14-4-5) finished with 47 points to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference and home-field advantage through the playoffs.
The Union will wait for the results of the play-in matches to learn their first opponent in the playoffs.
Philadelphia had the good fortune of playing the final regular season match at Subaru Park, where the team was 9-0-0 during the regular season. A limited number of fans were in the stands for Sunday’s match.
New England (8-7-8) will face Montreal in the play-in round.
Mayfield placed on COVID-19 list
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns didn’t escape the bye week completely unscathed.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
The team, which is on a bye this week and scheduled to host Houston next weekend, released a statement saying it was notified a day earlier of the positive test.
Mayfield is believed to have had close contact with the unidentified infected person. As long as he doesn’t test positive, Mayfield could be allowed to return to practice as early as Wednesday.
Seahawks extend Pete Carroll
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has signed a multiyear contract extension that will keep him tied with the team well past his 70th birthday, according a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension. ESPN first reported the agreement.
Carroll is in his 15th NFL season as head coach and 11th in Seattle, where he’s led the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances including the Super Bowl championship in the 2013 season.
Carroll’s previous contract ran through the end of the 2021 season after being extended in 2018. Carroll’s new deal is expected to go through the 2025 season and was agreed to earlier this season.
Morgan makes Tottenham debut
LONDON — Supported by her baby daughter in the stands, American superstar Alex Morgan made her debut in English soccer on Saturday.
Morgan came on as a substitute in the 69th minute for Tottenham in a 1-1 draw against Reading in the Women’s Super League. She didn’t manage to score in her first match in around 15 months, having given birth to Charlie in May.
Charlie was at The Hive Stadium to watch her mom — and was wearing a Tottenham jersey for the occasion.
“It’s fun to look up after the match and see her there supporting me,” Morgan said.
The two-time World Cup winner joined Tottenham in September in a bid to get some game time ahead of playing for the United States at the delayed Tokyo Olympics next year.
Kane heads in 150th Premier goal
WEST BROMWICH, England — Harry Kane scored his 150th Premier League goal Sunday to give Tottenham a 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion and make it four away wins out of four in the competition.
— The Associated Press
Kane headed in his landmark goal from Matt Doherty’s cross in the 88th minute.
Jose Mourinho’s side is now in second place as it chases a top-four finish after missing out on the Champions League this season.
Nats make pitching offer to Biden
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals are making their pitch to President-elect Joe Biden.
The Nats have invited Biden to toss out the ceremonial first ball next season on opening day. Washington is scheduled to host the New York Mets at Nationals Park on April 1.
“We’re excited to continue the long-standing tradition of sitting Presidents throwing out the first pitch at the home of the national pastime in our nation’s capital,” the team posted on Twitter this weekend.
Biden last threw out a first ball as vice president, in 2009 when the Baltimore Orioles hosted the New York Yankees on opening day at Camden Yards. The tall right-hander threw a high fastball that brought O’s catcher Chad Moeller out of his crouch.
Medvedev wins Paris Masters
Once Daniil Medvedev found a way to counter Alexander Zverev’s huge serve, his metronome-like rhythm clicked in and he counterattacked clinically to win the Paris Masters for the first time.
Medvedev’s 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 victory Sunday gave him his eighth career title and third at a Masters event.
“I managed to stay really strong, be there all the time,” the third-seeded Russian said. “Putting pressure on him all the time, raising my level step by step, and finally he broke.”
Medvedev’s style of play is unspectacular — and not “wild” as Zverev put it afterward.