In latest twist, prosecutors decide not to call on Nick Carnevale to testify about night he was shot

PITTSFIELD — A witness said Friday he saw two defendants in possession of a gun at October Mountain State Forest the night of the shooting of Nick Carnevale.

Later Friday, prosecutors said they will not be calling Carnevale to testify against two men — Kevin Nieves and Daquan Douglas, on trial for charges including armed assault with intent to murder — in connection with the Aug. 21, 2018 shooting of Carnevale.

The decision by prosecutors against eliciting testimony on the stand from Carnevale comes after Judge John Agostini indicated Thursday that doing so would be unfair to the defense, which already formulated its trial strategy.

In surprise move, prosecutors say Nick Carnevale can testify about the night he was shot Prosecutors midtrial Thursday signaled an interest in calling Nick Carnevale to testify against two men accused of participating in the assault that left him shot twice in the head.

In a new filing on Friday, the chief of appeals for the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said at “all times [the office] acted in good faith and has complied with trial and discovery rules, by providing Nick’s statement to the defendants and the Court, as soon as it was made available.”

Prosecutors did not know that Carnevale was “willing and able” to make a statement to the police until Tuesday. After the trial let out that day, according to the filing, Marc Carnevale told a prosecutor that his son Nick may have “recently regained some memory about the incident.”

Carnevale suffered extensive head injuries as a result of being shot.

“This is a unique circumstance of a victim, who had previously had no memory, coming forward during the trial with a statement about the crime,” wrote Jennifer Zalnasky of the DA’s Office.

Police were surprised, according to Zalnasky, because they, too, believed Nick could not recall the incident.

Zalnasky said prosecutors had an obligation to discover what the victim remembered, no matter at what stage the trial is.

Carnevale’s statement included information that could weigh towards the defendants’ guilt, she wrote.

In the filing, Zalnasky said Carnevale’s parents did not coach Nick on what to say to police, as alleged by Dale Bass, Douglas’ defense attorney.

“Nick’s parents indicate these allegations are without merit and are willing to testify in a voir dire hearing this is untrue,” wrote Zalnasky.

Though prosecutors won’t call Carnevale to testify, they requested that the video statement of Carnevale’s police interview and an associated report be entered into the trial record.

On Friday, the prosecution called Jacob Blanchard, 24, to the stand. Blanchard described the events of the night Carnevale, Blanchard’s best friend, was shot.

He said Carnevale picked him up in his red truck the morning of Aug. 20, 2018. The pair went to Cheshire to visit a friend, then they picked up Kassidy Tatro. He couldn’t recall where they picked her up, but said it may have been her home, also in Cheshire.

The three of them went to the parking lot at the Allendale Shopping Plaza, then drove to the bonfire party near the Ashley Reservoir, arriving around 11:30 p.m. to midnight.

Carnevale parked the truck on a dirt path, then the three of them walked up to the fire, Blanchard said. Tatro broke off and socialized with others around the fire, while he and Carnevale stuck together in the same general area.

Blanchard said he noticed Nieves, Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez and a few other people standing on “the ledge,” his term for the nearby reservoir retaining wall. He testified that he saw Delvalle-Rodriguez with a gun in his waist area.

Blanchard described the vibes at the party as “uneasy.” There were significantly fewer people there than normal, he said, where there were sometimes up to 100, he estimated about 30 to 50 people were there that night.

He testified that he’d smoked cannabis that day, and consumed two sips of vodka.

Blanchard said he was standing with Carnevale near the fire for the about half-hour he spent at the party. He testified that he noticed when they’d shift positions around the blaze, co-defendants Christopher Frazier and Delvalle-Rodriguez “would appear to get closer to us” too.

Frazier approached his girlfriend, Kristy Keeler, and said something was going to happen, Blanchard testified.

He and Carnevale both had a bad feeling about the situation, so they linked back up with Tatro and the three of them started walking back down the path towards Carnevale’s truck to leave.

That’s when Nick asked “why they were following us,” Blanchard said.

The same group they’d seen earlier on “the ledge” was following, testified Blanchard. Like earlier, he recognized Nieves and Delvalle-Rodriguez among them.

Carnevale, Tatro and Blanchard got into the truck, Blanchard testified, with Carnevale in the driver’s seat, Tatro behind him, and Blanchard in the front passenger seat.

As the group approached, Tatro told Carnevale to get going, Blanchard testified. Carnevale stepped on the gas, but the truck got stuck, with a tree blocking the passenger side door.

Blanchard said the group, including Nieves and Delvalle-Rodriguez, banged on the truck with pieces of wood taken from pallets and the ground, trying to get them to come out of the truck.

Nieves, Blanchard testified, told them unless Blanchard’s group got out of the car, they’d start shooting.

Tatro reached forward and tried to open the door, Blanchard said, expressing a desire to “just talk to him.” Prosecutors allege Nieves was motivated by jealousy over Tatro, his ex-girlfriend.

Carnevale held onto the door handle and used his body weight to pull back, Blanchard said, in an attempt to keep the door shut, while Nieves, Delvalle-Rodriguez and Edwin Rodriguez tried to get the door open.

According to Blanchard, the door “flung” open, and Nieves, Delvalle-Rodriguez and Rodriguez pulled Carnevale from the vehicle, and a fight ensued.

Blanchard said he hopped over the center console of the truck and got out.

Carnevale was “jumped” during an “unfair altercation” with several others who wielded branches and parts of wooden pallets, said Blanchard, adding that he joined the melee of about 10 people total, in order to defend his friend.

After about one minute, he said he heard someone say, “f------ stab him.” Then he said she saw Nieves with a firearm.

Blanchard said he ran back to the truck and got inside. That’s when he said he heard gunshots and screaming, then got back out of the car by climbing out the passenger side window.

Blanchard said he ran down into a nearby marsh and laid low “until the bullets stopped flying.”

Blanchard said he emerged from the marsh after some time and found Carnevale laying in the embankment.

“He was laying facedown in a puddle of blood,” he said.

Blanchard said he called 911, and so did attendee Karizme Fitzpatrick. On Thursday, Fitzpatrick testified that she saw Nieves after the melee, and he had a splatter of blood on his face.

In November, defense attorneys for Nieves and Douglas raised concerns about Blanchard’s alleged involvement in an armed home invasion that occurred in Adams.

After the attorneys suggested police gave Blanchard a break on the home invasion because of his value as a witness in the October Mountain Shooting of Carnevale, Judge John Agostini agreed to continue the trial until March to allow the parties to probe the issue.

From the stand on Friday under cross-examination by Nieves’ attorney Joseph Harty, Blanchard said simply that he was not charged in the home invasion because he did enter the home. The home invasion occurred after Blanchard spoke to police about what happened at October Mountain State Forest.

He also acknowledged, under cross-examination, that he did not mention that he had seen Nieves with a gun until spoke to police a second time two days after the incident.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Winston, who is prosecuting the case with ADA Joseph Yorlano, called Dr. Andrew Lederman, a surgeon at Berkshire Medical Center, to the stand.

Lederman testified about the severity of Carnevale’s head and brain injuries. Once Carnevale arrived at BMC, he was rushed into an operating room, where a portion of his skull was removed to make space for his swollen brain.

His brain functioning was “significantly impaired,” said Lederman. Bones in Carnevale’s head had fragmented, a blood clot formed and his eyeball ruptured, requiring he be transported via helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital. Carnevale had been shot twice in the head.

Testimony is expected to continue on Tuesday.