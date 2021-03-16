Jazz Celtics Basketball

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, center, stretches for a dunk over Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis, lower right, during the second half of Tuesday’s game, in Boston. Mitchell had eight of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Utah Jazz hit 19 3-pointers to beat the Boston Celtics 117-109.

 CHARLES KRUPA — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

