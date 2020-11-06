‘DE DAG’ (‘THE DAY’) (TOPIC)
Encompassing the events of a single day, this Belgian crime suspense series might be the perfect antidote to “Money Heist.” If you’re exhausted by that show’s bombastic pace, or exhausted by the constant suspension of disbelief required to watch it, or maybe just the clunky handling of characters and pacing since its third season revival, “De Dag” is a bank caper that has you in its heart.
When police find out about a hostage situation in a bank, they quickly surround it and begin talks with the captors. Switching focus with each episode — one episode follows the cops, the next the robbers — “De Dag” keeps exact events as they unfold, sometimes a mystery that requires clarification in the following episode as it circles back in time to depict each side of the story.
The series largely focuses on the team of police negotiators who are speaking to the robbers, on the robbers themselves, and on the hostages in the bank. With each character their personal drama might slowly unfold, but the viewer’s challenge is to discern what means something and what is a red herring as events continue to spiral out of their original containment and into unknown, expansive territory.
I feel like giving more than just the slightest hint of the basic set-up qualifies as a spoiler and would certainly take away from viewing enjoyment, so plot specifics aren’t going to happen in this review. What I will say is that while “De Dag” can get intense and contain action, it never lets that overtake the other aspects of what it presents, doing an excellent job at mixing personal dramas and other parts to service the movement of the story itself. It’s a show that keeps your attention and inspires some brainwork of your own.
‘SYSTEM CRASHER’ (NETFLIX)The movie cliche is that children require freedom, and society clipping their wings is something to always be challenged — see any film about kids in school for an example. That’s probably because films are made by creative people and many creative types have had experiences in life where their pursuits are shot down, where people attempt to stifle their expression, and only by bursting forth into freedom is the struggle solved. Most of us know that it’s more complicated than that, however, and for some kids, it’s not an either/or proposition — and that’s where this German film gets everything remarkably right.
Benni (Helena Zengel) is a charming, precious, energetic, creative kid who has been removed from her home because of behavior issues. A lot of it revolves around the inability to resist impulse, but the way it manifests goes far beyond the way many people encounter it in the form of, say, ADHD. Benni’s process begins with a lack of boundaries, but can quickly escalate into a violent, terrifying fury that finds her uncontrollable, tearing apart her surroundings, attacking people near her and placing herself in harmful situations. The behavior is at least partially the result of abuse and because of it, she’s shuttled from caretaker to group home to foster home to hospital, each unprepared for the onslaught she brings with her.
Her exasperated case worker, Frau Bafané (Gabriela Maria Schmeide), sees the potential within her and understands the stability and patience she requires, but is unable to find it until Michael (Albrecht Schuch) enters Benni’s life as her school escort. Michael has his own troubled past and now works to bring what he has learned about himself to the lives of kids. Taking Benni under his wing, he makes a connection, because redemption is more complicated than movies typically promise, finds the hurdles laid out by Benni to be considerable.
Benni can’t handle the total freedom of film cliches. But she can’t handle being caged either. She demands solutions that are harder to come by and though compassion is crucial, her issues can’t be saved by sentiment alone. There is no way to neatly tie up Benni’s challenges.
“System Crasher” unfolds in the way any cautionary film about people who fall through the cracks of systems would, but it doesn’t follow any previously mapped-out path. It wraps humor into its journey alongside some truly raw and upsetting moments. Sentimentality is not part of the recipe here, but that serves to brings you closer to Benni, allowing her personality to absorb you, to find your own commonality with her as well as points of concern. In the end, it is a non-judgmental character study that is propelled by the electricity of its lead performer. Even if the subject matter isn’t quite your cup of tea, Zengel is so magnificent as Benni that you are doing yourself a disservice by missing out on what she brings to the screen.