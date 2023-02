Julie B. Adler Koppenheffer, producer of the Living Well Into the Future podcast, created a two-part series of podcasts that captures the excitement and the unique voices of some of the indigenous speakers and artists as well as the non-indigenous scholars, lecturers, and discussion leaders who participated in the month long University Days Program of Berkshire OLLI: "We’re Still Here: Indigenous People of the Northeast", parts 1 and 2.