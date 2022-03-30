<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
top story

Kevin Nieves was found guilty of most charges in the Nick Carnevale shooting. Daquan Douglas was cleared on most counts

Kevin Nieves sits in court

Kevin Nieves was found guilty of kidnapping and numerous assault and battery counts in connection with the shooting of Nick Carnevale in August 2018. He was cleared of the most serious charge, attempted murder.

 BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — A jury has reached a split verdict in the case against Kevin Nieves and Daquan Douglas in connection with the shooting of Nick Carnevale.

Both men were acquitted of the most serious charge of attempted murder, but Nieves was convicted on all other charges, including kidnapping and numerous counts of assault and battery.

Douglas was cleared on all but one charge: misleading a police officer. Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

After deliberating for most the day, jurors filed into Berkshire Superior Court about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and delivered the verdict.

Nieves and Douglas were facing numerous charges, including kidnapping and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with intent to murder in the incident. Carnevale was shot twice in the head and gravely injured on Aug. 21, 2018, while trying to leave a gathering at October Mountain State Forest in Washington.

He has undergone multiple surgeries and procedures since then and continues to recuperate.

Two others also are facing charges in the shooting: Christopher Frazier and Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez, who is accused of pulling the trigger.

This story will be updated.

