APTOPIX Warriors Nets Basketball

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots as Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre Jr., (12) tries to defends during the first quarter of Tuesday’s NBA opener. Durant had 22 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists while Kyrie Irving had 26 points as the Nets routed the Warriors 125-99.

 KATHY WILLENS — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

