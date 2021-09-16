NORTHAMPTON — Scoring five times in a game is quickly becoming a trend for McCann Tech’s Izzy LaCasse.
Five goals against Smith Vocational, following five goals against Putnam on Tuesday, helped the Hornets to a 7-3 win on Thursday.
Molly Boyer and Cameron Belisle added McCann’s other two goals in the victory. Of the seven goals, six were scored off an assist for the undefeated Hornets (3-0).
Belisle, LaCasse, Addie Hayer and Emma Dupuis each registered on assist. Boyer, meanwhile, closed with two dimes to pair with her goal.
McCann is off until Tuesday’s home match against Commerce.
Monument Mountain 1, Southwick 0 (Wednesday)
SOUTHWICK — Ava Gamberoni found Abbey Dohoney and that was all the Spartans needed on Wednesday night.
Monument Mountain improved to 2-0-1 on the year with Dohoney’s goal.
The Spartans are back at home on Friday and will host Northampton at 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
McCann Tech, 2, Drury 0
NORTH ADAMS — Two second-half goals were the difference in the battle of North Adams.
Justin Chen and Ivan Liang scored as the McCann Tech boys handled Drury with a win at McCann on Thursday afternoon.
“Great possession of the ball this afternoon, good ball handling.” McCann coach Stephen McAllister wrote in an email. “Just had trouble finishing at the end.
“Solid performance by the defense keeping the ball on the opposite end of the field.”
Liang’s goal late in action was his fourth of the year after netting a hat trick against Pioneer Valley Christian School.
The Hornets (2-0-1) hit the road on Friday for a match at Westfield Tech. Drury (1-3), also on Friday, will play at Gateway.
Volleyball
Lee 3, West Springfield 1
SPRINGFIELD — Lizzy Brown and Makayla Schuerer had major performances as Lee took care of business at West Springfield on Thursday night.
Brown, 18 kills and 10 digs, and Schuerer, 28 assists, stuffed the stat sheet in the 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14 win in four sets.
Rachel Wendling added 15 digs for the Wildcats, who are back at home on Monday with a match against Ludlow.