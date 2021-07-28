The Norman Rockwell Museum took sculpture submissions from a range of different artists — each three-dimensional, life-size sculpture is inspired by contemporary mythology, fairy tales and fantastical heroes and villains. All sculptures are displayed on the museum’s 36-acre site that overlooks the Housatonic River. “This is a great opportunity for the museum to support our creative community,” said the museum’s registrar, Thomas Mesquita. "It has been an incredible exhibition to bring to life, and we are so excited to welcome visitors and families to explore the grounds in a new exciting way.” The exhibit will be open through the end of October.
What: Land of Enchantment
Where: 9 Glendale Rd / Rte 183, Stockbridge, Mass.
When: July 10-Oct. 31
Admission: Included with general admission. Adults: $20, Active Military, Children (18 and under): Free, Seniors and Veterans: $18, College students: $10
Information: https://www.nrm.org/land-of-enchantment-a-fantastical-outdoor-sculpture-exhibition-call-for-entries/