LENOX – Attorneys for what may be the town’s first adult-use recreational marijuana shop assured participants in a virtual community outreach meeting this week that traffic impacts are expected to be minimal and parking availability is ample.
At the required meeting, held remotely Monday night, Jonathan Capano of the Boston public policy law firm Smith, Costello & Crawford, detailed community impacts of the Krishna Lenox, LLC, business proposed by entrepreneur Navin Shah, owner of the Berkshire Hotel Group, which includes the Howard Johnson motel in Lenox.
The case goes next to the town's Zoning Board of Appeals, which will hold a special permit hearing at 7 p.m. Dec. 2.
The facility, which has a provisional license from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission, has leased 3,722 square feet in the retail strip owned by Eric Taylor at 439 Pittsfield Road (Routes 7 & 20). The complex houses Papa John’s pizzeria, Electra’s Cafe and the recently opened Berkshire Dogs Unleashed.
Shah originally had chosen his former restaurant site at the entrance to Lenox Commons, 55 Pittsfield Road, for his cannabis venture, but relocated two miles north because of opposition from residential condo owners at the mixed-use development.
Capano called Shah “a very successful, flexible business owner” in the town, describing him as a “perfect client, local, experienced, with business acumen” and with sufficient capital to launch the marijuana enterprise.
He said the proposed new site at the intersection of Pittsfield and Holmes roads has 43 parking spaces shared by the businesses in the complex, along with 8 to 10 additional spots for employee or overflow parking. There’s also space for curbside pickup, he added.
Security precautions, in addition to surveillance cameras, motion detectors and panic buttons, would include security personnel at the entrance. There are three security checkpoints for ID verification and other precautions, Capano said.
Only adults 21 or older are admitted into the store or allowed outside the store. Periodic spot checks, sting operations and enforcement actions are conducted by the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.
The town of Lenox will gain a local sales tax of 3 percent, in addition to 3 percent community impact fee. The state sales tax is 17 percent.
“We’ll be monitoring the parking area with video surveillance,” said Shah’s local attorney, Andrew Hochberg, to make sure Krishna Lenox patrons don’t encroach on parking at an adjacent building at 449 Pittsfield Road owned by Albert Wojtkowski. An outside monitor will patrol the parking area, Hochberg said.
The store will have room for 50 people, Hochberg said, noting that outside queues are not anticipated because there are more cannabis stores in South County and in Pittsfield. “We don’t want to see people lining up outside,” he commented.
A traffic study by Fuss & O’Neill engineers of Springfield indicates “minimal impact,” Hochberg said.
He told meeting participants that he has represented Shah since 1988 on land use and zoning issues.
Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com, on Twitter @BE_cfanto or at 413-637-2551.