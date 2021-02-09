Tom Brady is doing things at 43 that no NFL player has done. Super Bowl champion, again. Super Bowl MVP, again. More touchdown passes at his age than every other quarterback who played at 43 or older have combined, and by a huge margin.
LeBron James isn’t 43 yet, of course. But he has some gray in his beard, so he can relate with Brady on plenty of levels.
Brady reigns over the NFL again, just as the 36-year-old James — the fourth-oldest player to get minutes so far this season — reigns over the NBA right now. Both are probably as fit as they’ve ever been, despite both being well past the typical retirement age for their chosen profession, or at least well past the age where even the elite can remain elite. And both seem to take the same sadistic enjoyment out of angering their haters, somehow possessing the ability to turn the nasty tweets that get sent their way into some sort of rejuvenating vitamin.
Not bad for old guys.
“IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!! GOAT TALK,” James tweeted Sunday night, seconds after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled past the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl and deliver Brady’s seventh championship.
Cases can be made for plenty of athletes to be dubbed the Greatest Of All Time, or GOAT, and Brady and James are obviously in the conversation for their respective sports.
Brady isn’t the unanimous NFL GOAT, largely because he isn’t exactly the most popular guy in some circles. He was a central figure in the Deflategate scandal and the New England Patriots had their Spygate messes during his two decades in Foxborough. Put simply, there’s many roads haters can take to try and chip away at Brady’s legacy.
James is not one of those haters. He won’t pronounce Brady’s alma mater, Michigan, correctly — remember, James backs Ohio State and that rivalry runs deep. But other than that, he raves about Brady.
“I’ve been watching him for 20 years now or how long he’s been in the NFL,” James said. “I watched him when he was with ‘Ichigan’ against the Ohio State Buckeyes, so I’ve been watching him for a quite a while now and just to see him to go out and do the things that he’s done in his career ... it was pretty cool. It was very inspiring for a guy like myself.”
James isn’t the NBA’s unanimous GOAT either; he has his backers, Michael Jordan has his backers, and the polarizing argument will never be settled.
This much, however, cannot be debated.
There have never been NFL players doing what Brady is at 43.
And there have never been NBA players doing what James is doing at 36.
James doesn’t only draw inspiration from doubters. He also draws from greatness.
When James watches sports, he tweets, and when he sees elite athletes doing elite things, he lets them know he’s watching.
The Lakers are title contenders again this season. James is among the frontrunners for the MVP award this season, if not the favorite. He still might be the best player in the world, somehow with no signs of slowing down. And Brady winning another Super Bowl almost certainly strengthened James’ belief that age is irrelevant.
James has become a wine connoisseur in recent years. Wine lovers know some things truly do get better with age. And if James needed more proof, another Super Bowl title for Brady probably sent that message loud and clear.