Lee boys, girls tennis win in state tournament; Wahconah softball swings into Sweet 16

LEE — The Lee boys tennis team won in dominant fashion, 5-0, against Frontier in the first round of the MIAA Division IV State Tournament on Monday.
No. 10 Lee received a bye before playing No. 23 Frontier at home. The Wildcats will be on the road on Wednesday when they face No. 7 West Bridgewater in the Sweet 16.
At first and second singles, Matt Petrescu and Cooper Maloney were nearly untouched, surrendering just three combined games in a pair of straight-set wins.
———
Singles — 1. Petrescu (L) def. Hartner 6-1, 6-1; 2. Maloney (L) def. Keefe 6-1, 6-0; 3. Perrier (L) def. Fuqua 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Doubles: —1. Mihlek and Cooper (L) def. Han and Brown 6-2, 6-2; 2. Kinney and Chen (L) def. Wright and Desmond 6-4, 6-0.
Lee girls 4, Greenfield 1
LEE — The No. 9 Lee girls tennis team earned a big win too, 4-1, against No. 24 Greenfield. Lee will play Wednesday against the winner of Amesbury and Sturgis Charter West.
Again, Rachel Wendling and Caroline Maloney were dominant at first and second singles. The duo of Shae Kelly and Sophie Herman also rolled at second doubles, dropping a single game in straight sets.
———
Singles: 1. Wendling (L) def. Keith (G) 6-4, 6-1; 2. Maloney (L) def. Collins (G) 6-2, 6-2; 3. Covalenco (G) def. Puntin (L) 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Desiata and Martin (L) def. Phillips and Cronin-Townsend (G) 6-2, 6-2; 2. Kelly and Herman (L) def. R. Covalenco and Marin (G) 6-1, 6-0.
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Lenox boys 0
WENHAM — No. 29 Lenox lost to No. 4 Hamilton-Wenham in a Round of 32 game in the MIAA Division IV State Boys Tennis Tournament. No further details were available at press deadline.
Softball
Wahconah 11, Lynnfield 0
DALTON — No. 3 Wahconah routed No. 30 Lynnfield in a Round of 32 game in the MIAA Division IV State Tournament. Avery Vale-Cruz earned the shutout, striking out 17 batters while allowing just four hits.
After a scoreless first inning, the Warriors scored three runs in the second, as Taylar Hickey, Ella Quinto and Olivia Iovieno all scored. Eight Warriors scored on the evening, with six different players scoring each of the six runs the team scored in the fifth.
Wahconah will host No. 14 Millbury today in the Sweet 16 at Pine Grove Park.
———
Lynnfield 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Wahconah 030 260 X — 11 12 2
Brown (7) and Hubbard; Vale-Cruz (7) and Wehner. W — Vale Cruz. L — Brown. 2B L: Hubbard 1. 3B W — E. Iovieno.
AMSA 15, Monument Mountain 1
MARLBOROUGH — No. 7 Advanced Math and Science Academy beat No. 26 Monument Mountain in the Round of 32 of the MIAA Division IV State Tournament. No further details were available at press deadline.
Notre Dame 7, Drury 6
WORCESTER — It took all seven innings, but No. 13 Notre Dame edged past No. 20 Drury in the Round of 32 in the MIAA State Division V State Tournament.
The Blue Devils nearly pulled the upset on the road in central Massachusets, as Brooke Bishop hit a home run and Olivia Perry had a double. Ellie Harnick took the loss for Drury.
West Boylston 10, Mount Everett 1
WEST BOYLSTON — No. 3 West Boylston defeated No. 30 Mount Everett in the Round of 32 in the MIAA Division V State Tournament. Peyton Maloney earned the win for the Lions, throwing six strikeouts and while giving up just one hit. Maloney’s efficiency was what powered West Boylston’s defense, she threw 15 balls through five innings and the Lions defense made a doubleplay in the sixth to prevent Mount Everett from making a comeback.
———
W — Maloney. L — Devoti. 2B — ME: Carpenter. HR — WB: Luksha.
Baseball
Monument Mountain 16, Lowell Catholic 4
GREAT BARRINGTON — It’s one down for the Monument Mountain baseball team.
The Spartans got two hits and four runs batted in from Jayder Raifstanger as the No. 12 seeds scored early and often to eliminate 21st-seeded Lowell Catholic 16-4 in an MIAA Division IV Round of 32 game on Monday.
Monument hadn’t played since losing to Pittsfield in the semifinal round of the PVIAC Class B tournament. That’s 10 days if you’re counting on the calendar.
“Oh yeah,” Monument coach Tom Hankey said, when asked if his team was ready to go after the break. “Ten straight practices, they were tired of listening to me talk.”
Raifstanger wasn’t the only Spartan wielding a hot bat. Freshman Dom Velasco was 2 for 3 with three RBI, while Peter Free chipped in with two hits and three RBI.
Arthur Labrie got the start on the mound for Monument, and got credit for the win.
It might not be Monument’s last home game. The Spartans will travel to the North Shore for a Round of 16 game against fifth-seeded Manchester-Essex, a 9-6 winner over No. 28 Monomoy Regional on Monday. Should the Spartans win, they would play the winner of the game between No. 4 Hamilton-Wenham and No. 13 Leicester. If Leicester gets that win, the Spartans would be, as the higher seed, the home team.
Monument is battling to get back to a state championship for the first time since Hankey guided the Spartans to the Division III final in 2014.
Sutton 5, Mount Everett 2
SUTTON — No. 13 Sutton beat No. 20 Mount Everett in a Round of 32 game in the MIAA Division V State Tournament.
A walk and two singles gave Sutton a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Two groundouts allowed base runners to get home which gave Sutton a 3-0 lead it did not relinquish.
In the top of the second, Hunter DeGrenier was hit by a pitch and Michael Ullrich was walked right after. Matt Lowe hit an RBI single to left field while DeGrenier scored after a double steal. Sutton scored another two runs in the fifth on an infield error.
“Hunter DeGrenier pitched well going the distance with six strike outs,” wrote Mount Everett coach Dan Lanoue in an email.
Mount Everett finished the season 14-8.
———
Mount Everett 020 000 0 — 2 5 1
Sutton 300 020 X — 5 4 2
DeGrenier (7) and VonRuden; Jenkins (7) and Johnson. 2B — ME: Ben Shannon (2).
Lacrosse
St. Mary’s (Lynn) 17, Lee girls 3
SALEM — No. 29 St. Mary’s of Lynn beat No. 36 Lee in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division III State Tournament. No further information was available at press deadline.
Holliston 16, Lenox boys 4
HOLLISTON — No. 30 Holliston beat No. 35 Lenox in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division III State Tournament. No further information was available at press deadline.
Falmouth Academy 8, McCann Tech boys 5
FALMOUTH — No. 32 Falmouth Academy did enough to win against No. 35 McCann Tech in a preliminary round game of the MIAA Division IV State Tournament. No further information was available at press deadline.