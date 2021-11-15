Today's Gifts

Mario & Laurel Caluori $40

Barbara Danalis $25

Adam Charron and Jill Treanor $200

Mary & Christopher Horton $20

Karen Richards $100

In Memory Of

Digger Buffis from wife Alice $25

In loving memory of Joe Boldyga, from your great-grandchildren Robert, Nicholas, Gianna $30

David Scarpa, Michael Andrews, Richard & Barbara Tart, Bob & Betty Scarpa, from Sue Scarpa $75

Bob Nason, from Lisa Sloane $50

Paul Chernov from Dolly Chernov $50

Thomas Bush, from Jeanette and Marcia $50

My husband Marshall and my daughter Kelly $100

Butch Bragdon, from Teresa, Tricia & Rodney Bragdon $100

John "Truck" Cannon, from Teresa, Tricia & Rodney Bragdon $100

Don & Marge Fillio and William & Edith Spaniol, from Dawn & Don Fillio $50

In loving memory of Richard (Rocky) Brighenti, from Sandra $25

In loving memory of Ethel Noonan & Stephen Cozzaglio, from Sandra Cozzaglio $25

In loving memory of the Senter & Baker Families from Andrea Senter Baker $50

Delores I. Eckert $60

Richard Dupras $50

Scott Rockefeller $50

Mom, Dad, Lucy, Bart, friends & family, from Virginia Bartini $25

My Beloved Briggy, from Susan Brighenti $100

The Bartini & Seward Families, love Mary & Steve $25

Our parents, Mr. & Mrs. Leon Serra and Mr. & Mrs. Richard Fennelly, from Everett & Mary Fennelly $50

Josh Nadeau $250

Mike, from Shelley Stedman $100

Loved ones, from Virginia Delugan $50

Today's total: $1,875

Total to date: $1,875

To reach goal: $6,125

