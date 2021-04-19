LEE — Another lee School Committee member has resigned, the third who will be leaving the panel in a 7-month period.
Citing personal reasons in her brief resignation letter to the board, Anna Wescott is calling it quits as of May 1 with one year left on her 3-year term.
Committee Chairwoman Andrea Larson made the announcement at the beginning of the seven-person board's meeting on Tuesday. Wescott did not speak to her resignation and The Eagle has been unable to reach her for additional comment.
Larmon said Wescott's presence on the committee will be greatly missed.
"Personally, I would like to thank her for her teaching service. My son was blessed to have her as a math teacher," she said.
Wescott, retired from teaching at Lee Middle and High School, was first elected to the Lee School Committee in May of 2018, to fill a vacancy and serve the final year of a three year term. In 2019, she ran unopposed and won a full term that expires in May 2022.
The committee and Lee Select Board will jointly name someone to replace Wescott, until next year's annual town election. The deadline has passed to put the seat on the ballot for this year's town election on May 17.
Wescott is the second person to leave the committee in mid-term and will be the third sitting member to leave since last fall.
In October, Kelly Koperek resigned claiming she was being bullied by another member, but did not name that person. Meanwhile, veteran committeeman Nelson Daley Sr. has opted against seeking another three-year term on May 17, making May 11 his last regular monthly school committee meeting. Daley has not said why he is not putting his name on the ballot again.