Lenox: Library to unveil Judge Walker's portrait

The Lenox Library will unveil the portrait of Judge William Perrin Walker (1778-1858) at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Legacy Room.
Walker succeeded his father as Judge of Probate, serving in the County Court House that would become the Lenox Library.
Walker and his wife, Lucy, raised nine children in a house on the street that would bear his name. His daughter Cornelia married Joseph Hand Scranton, one of the founders of Scranton, Pa.
The Walker family artifacts were dispersed following the death of Pennsylvania Gov. William Scranton, a great-grandson of William P. Walker, but Walker's painting was sold to a private collector, until its eventual purchase from a local donor to the Library.