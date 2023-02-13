<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lenox: Library to unveil Judge Walker's portrait

The Lenox Library will unveil the portrait of Judge William Perrin Walker (1778-1858) at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Legacy Room.

Walker succeeded his father as Judge of Probate, serving in the County Court House that would become the Lenox Library.

Walker and his wife, Lucy, raised nine children in a house on the street that would bear his name. His daughter Cornelia married Joseph Hand Scranton, one of the founders of Scranton, Pa.

The Walker family artifacts were dispersed following the death of Pennsylvania Gov. William Scranton, a great-grandson of William P. Walker, but Walker's painting was sold to a private collector, until its eventual purchase from a local donor to the Library.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

