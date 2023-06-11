School Name: Lenox Memorial High School

Graduation Location/Date: Tanglewood in Lenox on Sunday, June 11

Number of Graduates: 63

Salutatorian: Jack O’Brien

Valedictorian: Maxwell Adam

Memorable Moments: The ceremony included student reflections by Rihana Patel, Alea Hyte, Ely Hockfelder and Alexandra Lipton, and music performances by Cecilia Carry, Teagan Demler and Peter Fiegel. While the three musicians performed “A Lot’s Gonna Change,” by Weyes Blood, Fiegel performed separately an original song on guitar “Green Mountain Ramble,” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” on trumpet.

