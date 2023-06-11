School Name: Lenox Memorial High School
Graduation Location/Date: Tanglewood in Lenox on Sunday, June 11
Number of Graduates: 63
Salutatorian: Jack O’Brien
Valedictorian: Maxwell Adam
Memorable Moments: The ceremony included student reflections by Rihana Patel, Alea Hyte, Ely Hockfelder and Alexandra Lipton, and music performances by Cecilia Carry, Teagan Demler and Peter Fiegel. While the three musicians performed “A Lot’s Gonna Change,” by Weyes Blood, Fiegel performed separately an original song on guitar “Green Mountain Ramble,” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” on trumpet.