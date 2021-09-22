LENOX — Stymied by outdated federal regulations and challenged by residents claiming possible health hazards from a proposed downtown cell antenna, the Planning Board is looking for guidance from members of the state’s congressional delegation.
At a series of recent meetings, the planners agreed to “a big pause” in their drafting of two new town bylaws regulating wireless communications facilities. They want to study the need for improved cell coverage along with a wireless master plan, board Chairwoman Pam Kueber explained.
If and when town voters approve the money, the board would request proposals “to identify the best firm to help us with this work,” Kueber said. “Using the data, we should have a better sense of when we can get back to bylaw work as well as a timeline for discussion and recommendations.”
On Saturday, the recently formed protest group, Lenox Citizens for Safe Cell Siting, staged a demonstration in front of the Curtis state-subsidized housing complex, where Verizon has proposed a low-power antenna embedded within the chimney.
On the group’s public Facebook page, Elaine Caligiuri wrote: “From my research, claiming health concerns is the weakest argument in fighting a cell phone tower. But, using the historic building as our argument is a better way to fight the tower.”
The Curtis, in the heart of the Lenox Historic District, was built as a hotel in 1829, replacing a smaller coffeehouse with rooms for stagecoach travelers that had opened in 1776. Presidents Lincoln, Grant and both Roosevelts were among the many famous guests of the hotel, which closed in 1976 and then was acquired by the town three years later for renovation.
A proposed lease agreement for the cell antenna installation is awaiting action by the Lenox Housing Authority, which reports to the state Executive Office of Housing and Community Development.
The Planning Board studies would “reflect where we have the holes in coverage, where we need coverage and how can we achieve the purposes of the bylaws,” said board member Lauryn Franzoni.
The alternatives for improving reception townwide come down to “more small towers or fewer tall towers, determining the right mix while taking into account issues involving adequate setbacks from residential developments and human activity,” Kueber told The Eagle this week.
Current coverage is spotty, especially for Verizon customers who are served primarily by the cell tower behind Lenox Fit off Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20).
Because Federal Communications Commission regulations bar the discussion of possible cell tower health impacts when towns review applications for new facilities, Planning Board member Kate McNulty-Vaughanproposed a formal board letter to the state’s congressional delegation.
The goal would be to “tear away the restraints” imposed by federal rules, since a Lenox zoning bylaw calls for attention to “the health and welfare of our residents,” McNulty-Vaughan explained. “But, we’re being told by the federal rules that we can’t do that,” she said.
But, board member Tom Delasco commented that since health impacts of wireless installations are perceived rather than absolutely proved, the letter would need a strong mandate from Congress.
The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals based in Washington, D.C., recently ruled that the FCC must reexamine its health and safety guidelines for 5G and other wireless-based technologies.
“The feeling is, the FCC got slapped on the hand on that one,” said McNulty-Vaughan. “They were trying to rely on old information.’’
“At the Planning Board, our hands are literally tied,” Kueber added.
Doubling down on the point, McNulty-Vaughan asserted that “we have given up our right to keep our citizens healthy and to have concern about their welfare.”