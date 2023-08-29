A crowd gathered Tuesday for the unveiling of the mural titled ‘Lest We Forget 1961-1975,’ honoring Berkshire County’s Vietnam veterans who were killed in action as well as those who came home from the war. The new mural, on the side of the Intertek building on Pearl Street in Pittsfield, is the third version of the scene. It was first painted in 1991 on a building on First Street, then was re-created on West Housatonic Street in 2004.