Letter: Work and Family Mobility Act celebrated as a beacon for the future

To the editor: The Latino/a community came together this past weekend to celebrate the successful campaign that resulted in the passage of the Work and Family Mobility Act and to honor state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, whose leadership and determination were instrumental in making this law a reality.
In her remarks to those present, Rep. Farley-Bouvier explained to those gathered the long history behind this new law. She explained that before 9/11 immigrant status was not connected to one’s ability to get a driver’s license.
But as we all remember, our country was changed forever by the devastating loss of many innocent lives in the vicious destruction of the Twin Towers on that fateful day. Many changes occurred in our country, even boarding an airplane flight might never be the same. The Department of Homeland Security was established. Our collective sense of anxiety and fear increased.
As I looked around the room at the Latina fiesta, with its joyful people, excellent buffet and even a DJ that made conversation just a little difficult, I realized how much the Latino/a population was affected by by the fear and anxiety of the “other,” which now lives among us and has increased in recent years. Something as normal, yet essential as a driver’s license in the hands of an immigrant became suspicious. It became a threat to some people in our state.
Rep. Farley-Bouvier acknowledged that in the early years of working on the Family and Mobility Act, it was an uphill battle because she was fighting alone. She could draw the contrast between then and now. This time the immigrant community led the way and she supported them.
To the Latino/a community in the Berkshires, I congratulate your courage and commitment. I thank you for the privilege of bearing witness to this important event. May it be a beacon for the future.
Rev. Laura N. O’Shaughnessy, Lee
The writer is a member of the Leadership Team of Berkshire Interfaith Organizing (BIO).